Louisville’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now—hotels, spas, and restaurants are all hiring. If you like working with people (or behind the scenes in a kitchen), there’s a mix of part-time and full-time roles open.

Employer: Woodhouse Spa – Cedar Park (Downtown Louisville location)

Woodhouse Spa – Cedar Park (Downtown Louisville location) Location: Louisville, KY

Pay: $20/hr

Type: Full-time

This is a lead front-desk role at a brand-new luxury spa downtown. You’ll run the desk, help with scheduling, sales, and keeping the spa running smoothly when managers are out. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation, parking, and big service/product discounts.

Employer: HVMG – Hospitality Ventures Management Group

Location: Louisville, KY

Pay: $18/hr

Type: Full-time

Mix and serve drinks at hotel events and banquets. Great if you like special events and want a path toward bar manager or F&B management. Offers PTO, holidays, health benefits, 401(k) with 4% match, and hotel/restaurant discounts.

Employer: HVMG – Hospitality Ventures Management Group

Location: Louisville, KY

Pay: $17/hr

Type: Full-time

Keep the hotel kitchen running by washing dishes and helping with basic prep. Good entry point if you want to move up to line cook or kitchen management. Includes PTO, health benefits, and 401(k) with 4% match.

Employer: HVMG – Hospitality Ventures Management Group

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Support servers by clearing and resetting tables and keeping the dining room spotless. Ideal if you’re energetic and want to grow into serving or bartending. Comes with flexible scheduling, PTO, health benefits, and 401(k) with 4% match.

Employer: HVMG – Hospitality Ventures Management Group

Location: Louisville, KY

Pay: $16/hr

Type: Part-time

Be the first face guests see—handle check-in/out, questions, and reservations. Good fit if you’re friendly, organized, and want a hotel career path. Includes flexible schedule, PTO, health benefits, and 401(k) with 4% match.

Employer: HVMG – Hospitality Ventures Management Group

Location: Louisville, KY

Pay: $17/hr

Type: Part-time

Similar front desk role with slightly higher hourly pay. Great if you like guest interaction and want to move into front office or hotel operations management. Same HVMG benefits and growth options.

Employer: HVMG – Hospitality Ventures Management Group

Location: Louisville, KY

Pay: $17/hr

Type: Part-time

Greet guests, manage reservations, and seat the dining room. Good starter role if you want to move into serving, banquets, or F&B management. Includes flexible schedule, health benefits, PTO, and 401(k) with 4% match.

Employer: HVMG – Hospitality Ventures Management Group

Location: Louisville, KY

Pay: $18/hr

Type: Part-time

Set up and break down hotel event spaces—tables, chairs, and equipment. No experience or degree required, just reliability and ability to lift/move. Includes flexible schedule, health benefits, PTO, and 401(k) with 4% match.

Employer: Arby’s

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Part-time

Run shifts, support the team, and keep service smooth. You’ll need about 6 months of restaurant or retail management experience. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedule, meal discounts, training, and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO (where eligible).

Employer: HVMG – Hospitality Ventures Management Group

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Craft classic and creative cocktails in a hotel bar setting. Good for experienced bartenders who want stable hotel benefits and a path to bar or F&B management. Includes PTO, health benefits, and 401(k) with 4% match.

Employer: HVMG – Hospitality Ventures Management Group

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Take orders, run food and drinks, and care for guests in the hotel restaurant. Strong fit if you’re guest-focused and want to move into banquets, bartending, or management. Comes with flexible scheduling, PTO, health benefits, and 401(k) with 4% match.

Employer: Trilogy Health Services – Forest Springs Health Campus

Location: 4120 Wooded Acre Lane, Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Help serve and prep meals for residents in a health campus setting, plus keep dining and kitchen areas clean. Weekly pay, regular quarterly raises, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid parental leave, and tuition & student loan help.

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Part-time

Day-shift role combining food prep, customer service, and general labor. Offers flexible scheduling, competitive pay, free break meals, paid vacation, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Woodhouse Spa – Downtown Louisville

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Part-time & Full-time available

Front-desk role greeting guests, booking services, and handling check-in/out at a new luxury spa. Competitive hourly pay plus health benefits for full-time, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, free parking, and strong discounts.

Employer: KFC

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Not listed (crew role with flexible shifts)

Take orders, prep food, and keep the restaurant clean. Perks include free meal each shift, flexible schedules, tuition help, 401(k) with 6% match, medical benefits, and paid vacation eligibility.

Employer: Captain D’s Seafood Restaurant

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Not listed (teen-friendly)

Guest-facing role in a fast-paced seafood spot. Offers flexible schedules, 50% meal discount, paid training, health benefits for eligible staff, and strong growth paths (many GMs started as team members). Open to ages 14+.

Employer: Woodhouse Spa – Downtown Louisville

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Same Spa Coordinator role as above, listed via Indeed: manage front desk operations, scheduling, and guest experience. $20/hr with health, dental, vision for full-time, 401(k) for all employees, paid vacation, and paid parking.

Employer: Weyland Ventures

Location: Louisville, KY

Pay: $15/hr

Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week, Thu–Sat)

Clear and reset tables, help servers, and keep the food hall floor clean and guest-ready. Great if you want steady weekend hours in a lively hall setting.

Employer: TANA

Location: Louisville, KY

Pay: $17–$20/hr

Type: 20–40 hrs/week

Cook on a line that blends Taiwanese techniques with a Western setup—wok station, steaming station, and a seasonal menu. Perfect for cooks with at least 1 year of scratch-kitchen experience who want to learn something new.

Employer: 737 Ventures (Five Guys)

Location: Louisville, KY – Dixie Highway

Pay: $13–$17/hr base + tips/bonuses potential

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Work all stations—register, grill, prep, and close—with big tip share, free food on shift, and secret shopper bonuses. Some crew members can earn up to around $17/hr with incentives.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh—Louisville hospitality roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.