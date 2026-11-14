undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
👔 Louisville Executive & Management Roles With Multiple Openings
Louisville’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction, engineering, finance, and program management. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to move up without leaving town.
Deputy Regional Aviation Program & Business Development Lead – Midwest Region
Employer: WSP in the U.S.
Location: Louisville, KY (Midwest Region)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $153,000 – $275,100
Lead aviation growth across the Midwest while still being based in Louisville. This senior "seller-doer" role mixes business development with hands-on leadership of airport planning, design, and construction programs.
Director
Employer: Dismas Charities Inc.
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time
Oversee the full operation of a community-based re-entry facility, from staff and programs to budgets and community relations. Good fit if you want mission-driven leadership work that directly impacts public safety and second chances.
Nursing Home Administrator
Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time
Run a long-term care and post-acute facility with a strong focus on person-centered, faith-based care. You’ll own compliance, budgets, staffing, and quality outcomes while mentoring clinical leaders.
Construction Senior Project Manager – Energy & Infrastructure (Industrial)
Employer: Kelley Construction, Inc.
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time, 1st shift
Salary: $110,000 – $140,000
Lead heavy industrial projects $10M+ with a focus on civil and concrete scopes. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in large Oil & Gas, petrochemical, energy, or renewables builds who wants to manage multiple complex jobs.
Commercial Construction Project Manager
Employer: Kelley Construction, Inc.
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time, 1st shift
Salary: $75,000 – $100,000
Manage commercial projects like medical facilities, warehouses, and office build-outs from estimating through closeout. Great step if you’ve led construction projects and want more client-facing responsibility and team leadership.
Tolling Market Lead
Employer: HDR
Location: Louisville, KY (one of many possible HDR offices)
Type: Full-time
Lead HDR’s tolling market strategy, building relationships with toll agencies and DOTs and guiding pursuits across 36 operating areas. Best for a recognized toll-roads leader who enjoys national-level business development and practice growth.
Project Manager – Services (Retrofit & Modernization)
Employer: Fives Intralogistics
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time
Own large retrofit and multi-site automation projects from handover to closeout, including budget, schedule, and customer communication. Good match if you like complex, technical projects and coordinating cross-functional teams.
Director, Retirement Plan Administration
Employer: ADP
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time (likely hybrid)
Salary: $114,500 – $213,500/year
Lead a national team handling retirement plan operations, compliance, and partner relationships. Strong fit if you know ERISA and 401(k) operations and want to run large-scale initiatives and develop leaders.
Superintendent I – Water Division
Employer: The Walsh Group – Walsh Construction & Archer Western
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time
Run day-to-day field operations on water projects, including schedule, subs, safety, and quality. Great for superintendents with 6+ years’ experience who want ownership of major infrastructure work.
Project Manager – Water Division
Employer: The Walsh Group – Walsh Construction & Archer Western
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time
Lead water projects from startup through closeout, overseeing cost, schedule, client relationships, and team development. Ideal if you’ve managed construction teams and want to grow in large civil infrastructure.
Fire Project Manager (Fire Alarm & Life Safety)
Employer: Johnson Controls
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $88,100 – $121,100
Manage multiple fire alarm projects while also handling technical tasks like installation, testing, and programming. Good for someone with low-voltage or fire alarm experience who wants both field work and project leadership.
Program Manager II – Weapon Systems (Submarine Programs)
Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $136,000 – $231,200
Senior-level program role overseeing cost, schedule, risk, and delivery for submarine-related hardware for the U.S. Navy. Best for experienced program leaders with government contract and earned value background.
Program Manager – Weapon Systems (Submarine Programs)
Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $120,874 – $205,486
Similar scope to the Program Manager II role but with slightly lower experience and pay band. You’ll manage production, schedules, and cross-functional teams delivering critical components to the Navy.
Senior Project Manager – Process Installation (Battery Cell Plant)
Employer: The PAC Group
Location: Onsite – Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time, Senior Manager
Lead a 340–350 person installation supervision team at a giga battery cell plant, owning safety, schedule, and budget for major process equipment lines. Ideal for heavy industrial leaders with greenfield and gigafactory/semiconductor-style experience.
Personal Training Manager
Employer: Crunch Fitness
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time
Run the personal training department, including sales, trainer hiring, coaching, and client experience. Great if you’re a certified trainer who enjoys selling, leading a team, and keeping members engaged.
Branch Manager
Employer: Autotruck Financial Credit Union
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $57,000 – $85,000/year
Lead a credit union branch team, handle member service issues, and drive business development. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of financial or retail management and like hands-on customer work.
Process Installation Scheduler
Employer: The PAC Group
Location: Kentucky (giga battery cell plant)
Type: Full-time
Build and maintain detailed Primavera P6 schedules for large-scale equipment installation, tracking critical path and manpower for hundreds of workers. Perfect for an experienced industrial scheduler who wants to be central to a mega-project.
Events Coordinator IV (Coordinator, Summer Operations)
Employer: University of Louisville – University Housing
Location: Belknap Campus, Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time (hourly, 37.5 hrs/week)
Coordinate a $2M summer camp and conference housing program, including billing, assignments, logistics, and supervision of 16 student workers and 2 grad interns. Great if you like event ops, student supervision, and campus life.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh. Even if the timing isn’t perfect, it’s a good moment to see what your experience is worth in Louisville right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.