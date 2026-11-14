Louisville’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction, engineering, finance, and program management. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to move up without leaving town.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Louisville, KY (Midwest Region)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $153,000 – $275,100

Lead aviation growth across the Midwest while still being based in Louisville. This senior "seller-doer" role mixes business development with hands-on leadership of airport planning, design, and construction programs.

Employer: Dismas Charities Inc.

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Oversee the full operation of a community-based re-entry facility, from staff and programs to budgets and community relations. Good fit if you want mission-driven leadership work that directly impacts public safety and second chances.

Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Run a long-term care and post-acute facility with a strong focus on person-centered, faith-based care. You’ll own compliance, budgets, staffing, and quality outcomes while mentoring clinical leaders.

Employer: Kelley Construction, Inc.

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: $110,000 – $140,000

Lead heavy industrial projects $10M+ with a focus on civil and concrete scopes. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in large Oil & Gas, petrochemical, energy, or renewables builds who wants to manage multiple complex jobs.

Employer: Kelley Construction, Inc.

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: $75,000 – $100,000

Manage commercial projects like medical facilities, warehouses, and office build-outs from estimating through closeout. Great step if you’ve led construction projects and want more client-facing responsibility and team leadership.

Employer: HDR

Location: Louisville, KY (one of many possible HDR offices)

Type: Full-time

Lead HDR’s tolling market strategy, building relationships with toll agencies and DOTs and guiding pursuits across 36 operating areas. Best for a recognized toll-roads leader who enjoys national-level business development and practice growth.

Employer: Fives Intralogistics

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Own large retrofit and multi-site automation projects from handover to closeout, including budget, schedule, and customer communication. Good match if you like complex, technical projects and coordinating cross-functional teams.

Employer: ADP

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time (likely hybrid)

Salary: $114,500 – $213,500/year

Lead a national team handling retirement plan operations, compliance, and partner relationships. Strong fit if you know ERISA and 401(k) operations and want to run large-scale initiatives and develop leaders.

Employer: The Walsh Group – Walsh Construction & Archer Western

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Run day-to-day field operations on water projects, including schedule, subs, safety, and quality. Great for superintendents with 6+ years’ experience who want ownership of major infrastructure work.

Employer: The Walsh Group – Walsh Construction & Archer Western

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Lead water projects from startup through closeout, overseeing cost, schedule, client relationships, and team development. Ideal if you’ve managed construction teams and want to grow in large civil infrastructure.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,100 – $121,100

Manage multiple fire alarm projects while also handling technical tasks like installation, testing, and programming. Good for someone with low-voltage or fire alarm experience who wants both field work and project leadership.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $136,000 – $231,200

Senior-level program role overseeing cost, schedule, risk, and delivery for submarine-related hardware for the U.S. Navy. Best for experienced program leaders with government contract and earned value background.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,874 – $205,486

Similar scope to the Program Manager II role but with slightly lower experience and pay band. You’ll manage production, schedules, and cross-functional teams delivering critical components to the Navy.

Employer: The PAC Group

Location: Onsite – Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, Senior Manager

Lead a 340–350 person installation supervision team at a giga battery cell plant, owning safety, schedule, and budget for major process equipment lines. Ideal for heavy industrial leaders with greenfield and gigafactory/semiconductor-style experience.

Employer: Crunch Fitness

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Run the personal training department, including sales, trainer hiring, coaching, and client experience. Great if you’re a certified trainer who enjoys selling, leading a team, and keeping members engaged.

Employer: Autotruck Financial Credit Union

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $57,000 – $85,000/year

Lead a credit union branch team, handle member service issues, and drive business development. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of financial or retail management and like hands-on customer work.

Employer: The PAC Group

Location: Kentucky (giga battery cell plant)

Type: Full-time

Build and maintain detailed Primavera P6 schedules for large-scale equipment installation, tracking critical path and manpower for hundreds of workers. Perfect for an experienced industrial scheduler who wants to be central to a mega-project.

Employer: University of Louisville – University Housing

Location: Belknap Campus, Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time (hourly, 37.5 hrs/week)

Coordinate a $2M summer camp and conference housing program, including billing, assignments, logistics, and supervision of 16 student workers and 2 grad interns. Great if you like event ops, student supervision, and campus life.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh. Even if the timing isn’t perfect, it’s a good moment to see what your experience is worth in Louisville right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.