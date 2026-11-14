Louisville has a lot going on right now in education and training, from early childhood to executive leadership. Here are several solid roles where you can teach, coach, or lead learning every day.

Employer: Papa Johns

Papa Johns Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and improve training for Papa Johns’ Quality Control Centers nationwide. Great fit if you love building learning programs, working with operations and safety teams, and using data to measure training impact.

Employer: Genesis Health Clubs (Blairwood & Louisville Tennis Club)

(Blairwood & Louisville Tennis Club) Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, commission-based; health insurance, 401(k), PTO, bonuses

Teach about 35 on-court hours/week, leading fun lessons and clinics for juniors and adults. Ideal if you’re a 4.0+ player who wants to grow a tennis career with strong training, mentoring, and advancement paths.

Employer: University of Louisville

Location: Belknap Campus, Louisville, KY

Type: Part-time, temporary

Salary: Not listed

Teach in corporate executive programs on leadership, team building, strategic planning, or problem solving. Best for seasoned professionals with a Master’s degree and 5+ years’ experience in their field.

Employer: University of Louisville Athletics

Location: Belknap Campus, Louisville, KY

Type: Part-time, temporary (up to 6 months)

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Support college athletes in the weight room and practice, and help run sport science tech like Catapult and force plates. Requires 4 years’ S&C experience, CSCS or SCCC, plus CPR/First Aid.

Employer: University of Louisville

Location: Belknap Campus, Louisville, KY

Type: Part-time, temporary

Salary: Not listed

Teach future teachers in areas like literacy, math, science, social studies, classroom management, multicultural education, and more. Courses may be in-person, blended, or online.

Employer: University of Louisville School of Dentistry

Location: Health Sciences Center, Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, regular

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Lead the Advanced Education Program in Orthodontics—overseeing residents, curriculum, accreditation, and clinical care. Requires DDS/DMD, orthodontic residency (CODA-accredited), ABO diplomate, and KY licensure eligibility.

Employer: Highlands Community Ministries – Main Campus

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.81–$18.81/hour + health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO

Care for toddlers, plan weekly lessons, and keep parents updated via Brightwheel. Great for someone warm and patient who loves early childhood and wants strong benefits in a stable center.

Employer: YMCA of Greater Louisville

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 9:30am–6:00pm )

(Mon–Fri, ) Salary: Not listed

Lead a classroom serving ages 6 weeks–Pre-K, manage curriculum, and partner with families. Good fit if you enjoy a busy, high-energy environment and align with YMCA values; CDA/ECE degree preferred.

Employer: University of Louisville School of Dentistry

Location: Health Sciences Center, Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, regular (tenure-eligible/tenured)

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Teach in pre- and postdoctoral orthodontics, join intramural practice, and pursue tenure. Requires DDS/DMD, orthodontic training (CODA or accredited international program), KY licensure eligibility; MS or PhD in Orthodontics preferred.

Employer: Southside Christian Child Care and Preschool

Location: Louisville, KY – multiple centers

Type: Not stated (in-person)

Not stated (in-person) Pay: $13.00/hour + 401(k), health, dental, PTO, professional development

Teach and care for young children in a fun, faith-based setting with multiple positions and locations. Great if you’re energetic, love play-based learning, and want a supportive team.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.