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Louisville
🎓 Louisville Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Training Roles
12 days ago
Louisville has a lot going on right now in education and training, from early childhood to executive leadership. Here are several solid roles where you can teach, coach, or lead learning every day.
Training Manager, PJFS
- Employer: Papa Johns
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design and improve training for Papa Johns’ Quality Control Centers nationwide. Great fit if you love building learning programs, working with operations and safety teams, and using data to measure training impact.
Tennis Professional – Full Time
- Employer: Genesis Health Clubs (Blairwood & Louisville Tennis Club)
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, commission-based; health insurance, 401(k), PTO, bonuses
Teach about 35 on-court hours/week, leading fun lessons and clinics for juniors and adults. Ideal if you’re a 4.0+ player who wants to grow a tennis career with strong training, mentoring, and advancement paths.
Part-Time Lecturer – College of Business, Executive Education
- Employer: University of Louisville
- Location: Belknap Campus, Louisville, KY
- Type: Part-time, temporary
- Salary: Not listed
Teach in corporate executive programs on leadership, team building, strategic planning, or problem solving. Best for seasoned professionals with a Master’s degree and 5+ years’ experience in their field.
Temporary Assistant Strength & Performance Specialist – Kueber Weight Room (Part-Time)
- Employer: University of Louisville Athletics
- Location: Belknap Campus, Louisville, KY
- Type: Part-time, temporary (up to 6 months)
- Salary: Commensurate with experience
Support college athletes in the weight room and practice, and help run sport science tech like Catapult and force plates. Requires 4 years’ S&C experience, CSCS or SCCC, plus CPR/First Aid.
Part-Time Lecturer – Elementary, Middle & Secondary Education (EMSTEd)
- Employer: University of Louisville
- Location: Belknap Campus, Louisville, KY
- Type: Part-time, temporary
- Salary: Not listed
Teach future teachers in areas like literacy, math, science, social studies, classroom management, multicultural education, and more. Courses may be in-person, blended, or online.
Associate Professor (Open Rank) – Orthodontics/Orthodontics Program Director
- Employer: University of Louisville School of Dentistry
- Location: Health Sciences Center, Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time, regular
- Salary: Commensurate with experience
Lead the Advanced Education Program in Orthodontics—overseeing residents, curriculum, accreditation, and clinical care. Requires DDS/DMD, orthodontic residency (CODA-accredited), ABO diplomate, and KY licensure eligibility.
Full Time Toddler Teacher (Benefits + PTO)
- Employer: Highlands Community Ministries – Main Campus
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.81–$18.81/hour + health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO
Care for toddlers, plan weekly lessons, and keep parents updated via Brightwheel. Great for someone warm and patient who loves early childhood and wants strong benefits in a stable center.
Lead Teacher – Child Development Center
- Employer: YMCA of Greater Louisville
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 9:30am–6:00pm)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a classroom serving ages 6 weeks–Pre-K, manage curriculum, and partner with families. Good fit if you enjoy a busy, high-energy environment and align with YMCA values; CDA/ECE degree preferred.
Associate Professor (Open Rank) – Orthodontics
- Employer: University of Louisville School of Dentistry
- Location: Health Sciences Center, Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time, regular (tenure-eligible/tenured)
- Salary: Commensurate with experience
Teach in pre- and postdoctoral orthodontics, join intramural practice, and pursue tenure. Requires DDS/DMD, orthodontic training (CODA or accredited international program), KY licensure eligibility; MS or PhD in Orthodontics preferred.
Child Care Teacher
- Employer: Southside Christian Child Care and Preschool
- Location: Louisville, KY – multiple centers
- Type: Not stated (in-person)
- Pay: $13.00/hour + 401(k), health, dental, PTO, professional development
Teach and care for young children in a fun, faith-based setting with multiple positions and locations. Great if you’re energetic, love play-based learning, and want a supportive team.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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