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🛒 Louisville Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
Louisville’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now—lots of options from grocery and car wash to tech and furniture sales. Here are several roles with clear pay, hours, and growth paths so you can find what fits your life.
Team Member (Customer Service Rep) – Circle K
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 10642 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time (evenings, weekdays + weekends)
- Pay: Not listed
Fast-paced convenience store role where you’ll run the register, help with food, keep the store looking sharp, and serve lots of regulars. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, weekly pay, bonuses, tuition help, and paid training.
Team Member (Customer Service Rep) – Circle K
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 13401 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time (flexible shifts: days, evenings, overnights + weekends)
- Pay: Not listed
Similar customer-facing role with flexible scheduling and the same strong benefits package. Good fit if you like variety, staying busy, and want room to move up quickly.
Customer Service Rep – Domino’s (10011 Dixie Hwy)
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: 10011 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (training provided)
Answer phones, take orders, make pizzas, and work the register in a busy store. Great if you want fast-paced restaurant energy, flexible shifts, and a team environment without needing prior food experience.
Full-Time Store Associate – ALDI
- Employer: ALDI USA
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time (30+ hrs/week)
- Pay: $18.50/hr starting, up to $20.50/hr by year 5
Hands-on grocery role doing stocking, cashiering, curbside orders, and cleaning. Known for strong pay, 401(k) with match, health benefits, paid holidays, and parental leave for full-timers.
Meat Team Member (Service Counter) – Part Time
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.00–$24.40/hr (experience-based)
Work the meat counter, stock, and keep the department clean while helping shoppers. No retail experience required, and part-timers can access store discount, PTO, and other Whole Benefits depending on hours.
Retail Lead Generator – Comfort Heating & Air / ARS
- Employer: American Residential Services (ARS) / Comfort Heating & Air
- Location: E. & NE Louisville, KY (inside major home improvement stores)
- Type: Part-time and full-time available
- Pay: $18–$22/hr + uncapped commission (average $20–$30/hr with commission)
Chat with shoppers about home comfort and set free in-home appointments—no cold calling. Weekly pay, paid training, commission, and benefits for full-time make this a strong option if you’re outgoing and like sales.
Customer Service Associate I – Family Dollar (Eastern Pkwy)
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: 790 Eastern Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40217
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Cashiering, stocking, unloading trucks, and keeping the store clean. Comes with access to medical, retirement plans, and educational assistance for eligible employees.
Customer Service Associate I – Family Dollar (Taylor Blvd)
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: 3277 Taylor Blvd, Louisville, KY 40215
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Same role and benefits as the Eastern Pkwy store, just a different neighborhood—good if you want something close to home with steady hours.
Retail Sales Specialist – Spectrum
- Employer: Spectrum
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00/hr base, up to $22.50/hr with commission & incentives
Sell internet, TV, and mobile in a Spectrum store while hitting sales and service goals. Includes free/discounted Spectrum services plus a full benefits package and clear career paths in a tech-focused company.
Retail Sales Associate – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Help customers find the right auto parts, support installs like wipers and batteries, and keep the store running smoothly. Great if you like cars and want growth in an essential, stable industry.
Part Sales Manager – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Step into leadership by helping run the store, coach the team, and drive sales and inventory results. Good next step if you already have retail or automotive experience and want management responsibilities.
Retail Display Installer – Electronics (Full Time)
- Employer: ActionLink
- Location: Louisville, KY + surrounding area
- Type: Full-time (32–40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $18.00/hr (higher for some technical projects)
Travel to big-box stores like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target to build and maintain electronics displays for brands like Microsoft, Samsung, and Bose. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and mileage/travel pay.
HVAC Customer Service Representative / Dispatcher
- Employer: Allgeier Air & The Fire Place
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.00–$21.00/hr
Office-based role answering calls, scheduling and dispatching technicians, and keeping jobs organized for two established home-services brands. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and development support.
Sales Lead / Key Holder (Aromatender)
- Employer: The Aroma Labs
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Part-time (10–30 hrs/week, weekends required)
- Pay: $18.00–$25.00/hr
Lead shifts in a boutique where guests create custom fragrances. Great for someone with retail leadership experience who loves people, fast-paced days, and a creative, hands-on environment.
Customer Service Support Associate – Bob Squad
- Employer: Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time (in-store)
- Pay: Not listed
Omnichannel support role helping guests in person, by phone, and online with orders, payments, and issues. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and day-one employee discount.
Team Member – Whistle Express Car Wash
- Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $12.00–$16.00/hr
Outdoor, active job guiding cars through the wash, helping members, and keeping the site clean. No experience needed—there’s a 60-day training program and clear paths to move up.
Retail Warehouse Associate – Product Support
- Employer: Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Around $16.00/hr
Back-of-house role handling receiving, staging, assembly support, and customer pickups. Good if you like physical work, teamwork, and want retail benefits without being on the sales floor all day.
Member Services Associate – YMCA
- Employer: YMCA of Greater Louisville
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Front-desk style role greeting members, supporting a mission-driven nonprofit, and building communication and leadership skills. Great if you want your job to feel community-focused.
Sales Associate – Guest Experience Specialist
- Employer: Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Part-time (commissioned sales)
- Pay: Hourly advance + uncapped commission, with expected first-year earnings of about $45,000–$65,000 (for typical schedules)
Help customers design their spaces in a low-pressure, commission sales environment. Strong earning potential plus benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and employee discounts.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Louisville employers are hiring actively right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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