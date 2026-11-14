Louisville’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now—lots of options from grocery and car wash to tech and furniture sales. Here are several roles with clear pay, hours, and growth paths so you can find what fits your life.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 10642 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY

10642 Dixie Hwy, Type: Full-time (evenings, weekdays + weekends)

(evenings, weekdays + weekends) Pay: Not listed

Fast-paced convenience store role where you’ll run the register, help with food, keep the store looking sharp, and serve lots of regulars. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, weekly pay, bonuses, tuition help, and paid training.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 13401 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY

13401 Dixie Hwy, Type: Full-time (flexible shifts: days, evenings, overnights + weekends)

(flexible shifts: days, evenings, overnights + weekends) Pay: Not listed

Similar customer-facing role with flexible scheduling and the same strong benefits package. Good fit if you like variety, staying busy, and want room to move up quickly.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 10011 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY

10011 Dixie Hwy, Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (training provided)

Answer phones, take orders, make pizzas, and work the register in a busy store. Great if you want fast-paced restaurant energy, flexible shifts, and a team environment without needing prior food experience.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Type: Full-time (30+ hrs/week)

Pay: $18.50/hr starting, up to $20.50/hr by year 5

Hands-on grocery role doing stocking, cashiering, curbside orders, and cleaning. Known for strong pay, 401(k) with match, health benefits, paid holidays, and parental leave for full-timers.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$24.40/hr (experience-based)

Work the meat counter, stock, and keep the department clean while helping shoppers. No retail experience required, and part-timers can access store discount, PTO, and other Whole Benefits depending on hours.

Employer: American Residential Services (ARS) / Comfort Heating & Air

Location: E. & NE Louisville, KY (inside major home improvement stores)

E. & NE (inside major home improvement stores) Type: Part-time and full-time available

Pay: $18–$22/hr + uncapped commission (average $20–$30/hr with commission)

Chat with shoppers about home comfort and set free in-home appointments—no cold calling. Weekly pay, paid training, commission, and benefits for full-time make this a strong option if you’re outgoing and like sales.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 790 Eastern Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40217

790 Eastern Pkwy, Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Cashiering, stocking, unloading trucks, and keeping the store clean. Comes with access to medical, retirement plans, and educational assistance for eligible employees.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 3277 Taylor Blvd, Louisville, KY 40215

3277 Taylor Blvd, Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Same role and benefits as the Eastern Pkwy store, just a different neighborhood—good if you want something close to home with steady hours.

Employer: Spectrum

Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00/hr base, up to $22.50/hr with commission & incentives

Sell internet, TV, and mobile in a Spectrum store while hitting sales and service goals. Includes free/discounted Spectrum services plus a full benefits package and clear career paths in a tech-focused company.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts, support installs like wipers and batteries, and keep the store running smoothly. Great if you like cars and want growth in an essential, stable industry.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Step into leadership by helping run the store, coach the team, and drive sales and inventory results. Good next step if you already have retail or automotive experience and want management responsibilities.

Employer: ActionLink

Location: Louisville, KY + surrounding area

Louisville, KY + surrounding area Type: Full-time (32–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.00/hr (higher for some technical projects)

Travel to big-box stores like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target to build and maintain electronics displays for brands like Microsoft, Samsung, and Bose. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and mileage/travel pay.

Employer: Allgeier Air & The Fire Place

Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.00–$21.00/hr

Office-based role answering calls, scheduling and dispatching technicians, and keeping jobs organized for two established home-services brands. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and development support.

Employer: The Aroma Labs

Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Type: Part-time (10–30 hrs/week, weekends required)

Pay: $18.00–$25.00/hr

Lead shifts in a boutique where guests create custom fragrances. Great for someone with retail leadership experience who loves people, fast-paced days, and a creative, hands-on environment.

Employer: Bob’s Discount Furniture

Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Type: Full-time (in-store)

Pay: Not listed

Omnichannel support role helping guests in person, by phone, and online with orders, payments, and issues. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and day-one employee discount.

Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash

Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.00–$16.00/hr

Outdoor, active job guiding cars through the wash, helping members, and keeping the site clean. No experience needed—there’s a 60-day training program and clear paths to move up.

Employer: Bob’s Discount Furniture

Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Type: Part-time

Pay: Around $16.00/hr

Back-of-house role handling receiving, staging, assembly support, and customer pickups. Good if you like physical work, teamwork, and want retail benefits without being on the sales floor all day.

Employer: YMCA of Greater Louisville

Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-desk style role greeting members, supporting a mission-driven nonprofit, and building communication and leadership skills. Great if you want your job to feel community-focused.

Employer: Bob’s Discount Furniture

Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Type: Part-time (commissioned sales)

(commissioned sales) Pay: Hourly advance + uncapped commission, with expected first-year earnings of about $45,000–$65,000 (for typical schedules)

Help customers design their spaces in a low-pressure, commission sales environment. Strong earning potential plus benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and employee discounts.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Louisville employers are hiring actively right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.