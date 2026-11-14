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Louisville
🚧 Louisville Construction & Skilled Trades Jobs With Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Louisville’s trades scene is busy right now—especially for painters, welders, and mechanical pros. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there’s a lot to pick from.
Pipefitter – Robley Rex VA Medical Center
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time, Federal
- Salary: $31.50 – $36.77/hour
- Work on medical gas, steam, HVAC, and plumbing systems across the VA hospital. Direct-hire authority and possible recruitment/relocation incentive for highly qualified candidates.
Field Technician / Equipment Technician
- Employer: Allied Technical Services (via Clark Schaefer Hackett)
- Location: Louisville, KY – Pump Rental Branch
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starts at $20/hour + paid training + $3,000 sign-on bonus
- Set up pumps, hoses, and temporary piping on industrial and construction sites. Guaranteed 40 hours with overtime chances and all training provided.
Service Tech – Petroleum Equipment (Experienced)
- Employer: SPATCO Energy Solutions
- Location: Louisville, KY (servicing Indiana)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (experienced role)
- Troubleshoot and repair gas dispensers and POS systems. Offers paid holidays, up to 4 weeks’ vacation with tenure, 401(k) match, and health benefits.
Process Mechanical Estimator – Water Division
- Employer: The Walsh Group – Walsh Construction & Archer Western
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Senior-level estimating role focused on process piping and mechanical systems for water/wastewater projects. Mix of complex bids, vendor coordination, and site travel.
Interior Painting Technician
- Employer: Nilest & Nilest Painting
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: In-person
- Pay: $19 – $23/hour, ~42 hours/week
- Interior residential and commercial work with strong benefits (401(k), health, vision, dental, PTO, profit sharing, possible relocation help).
Welder
- Employer: Flynn Brothers Contracting
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: Competitive, based on experience
- Structural and equipment welding for a major sitework and utility contractor. Offers ESOP ownership, health insurance, PTO, 401(k), disability, and life insurance, with 40–60 hours/week.
Precision Finish Painter
- Employer: Tom Power Painting & Remodeling
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: In-person
- Pay: $18 – $22/hour, ~42 hours/week
- Detailed interior work on trim, cabinets, and remodels. Includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and relocation assistance.
Interior House Painter
- Employer: Mz Painting LLC
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: In-person
- Pay: $17 – $22/hour, ~42 hours/week
- Residential interiors with steady hours and a big benefits list (401(k), health, PTO, profit sharing, relocation assistance, and more).
Custom Finish Painter
- Employer: Bella's Painting & Remodeling LLC
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: In-person
- Pay: $17 – $22/hour, ~40 hours/week
- Custom and decorative finishes for homes and businesses, with 401(k), health, vision, dental, PTO, and relocation assistance.
Fine Finish Painting Specialist
- Employer: Days Painting
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: In-person
- Pay: $17 – $22/hour, ~42 hours/week
- High-end finish work on cabinets, trim, and detailed surfaces. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and relocation assistance.
Specialty Finish Painter
- Employer: Phillip Patterson Painting
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: In-person
- Pay: $17 – $22/hour, ~40 hours/week
- Focus on specialty coatings and decorative finishes, plus 401(k), health, PTO, profit sharing, and relocation assistance.
Custom Painting Specialist
- Employer: Mr. Painterman
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: In-person
- Pay: $20 – $24/hour, ~42 hours/week
- Custom and creative finishes with higher starting pay and 401(k), health, PTO, profit sharing, and relocation assistance.
Residential Interior Painter
- Employer: Mr. Mike's Professional Painting Services
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: In-person
- Pay: $17 – $22/hour, ~42 hours/week
- Home interior work with a similar benefits package (401(k), health, PTO, profit sharing, relocation assistance).
Decorative Finish Painter
- Employer: Scott's Interior & Exterior
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: In-person
- Pay: $20 – $24/hour, ~42 hours/week
- Decorative and textured finishes for interior and exterior projects, with 401(k), health, PTO, profit sharing, and relocation assistance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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