Louisville’s trades scene is busy right now—especially for painters, welders, and mechanical pros. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, Federal

Salary: $31.50 – $36.77/hour

Work on medical gas, steam, HVAC, and plumbing systems across the VA hospital. Direct-hire authority and possible recruitment/relocation incentive for highly qualified candidates.

Employer: Allied Technical Services (via Clark Schaefer Hackett)

Allied Technical Services (via Clark Schaefer Hackett) Location: Louisville, KY – Pump Rental Branch

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starts at $20/hour + paid training + $3,000 sign-on bonus

+ + Set up pumps, hoses, and temporary piping on industrial and construction sites. Guaranteed 40 hours with overtime chances and all training provided.

Employer: SPATCO Energy Solutions

Location: Louisville, KY (servicing Indiana)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (experienced role)

Not listed (experienced role) Troubleshoot and repair gas dispensers and POS systems. Offers paid holidays, up to 4 weeks’ vacation with tenure, 401(k) match, and health benefits.

Employer: The Walsh Group – Walsh Construction & Archer Western

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Senior-level estimating role focused on process piping and mechanical systems for water/wastewater projects. Mix of complex bids, vendor coordination, and site travel.

Employer: Nilest & Nilest Painting

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: In-person

In-person Pay: $19 – $23/hour , ~ 42 hours/week

, ~ Interior residential and commercial work with strong benefits (401(k), health, vision, dental, PTO, profit sharing, possible relocation help).

Employer: Flynn Brothers Contracting

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: Competitive, based on experience

Competitive, based on experience Structural and equipment welding for a major sitework and utility contractor. Offers ESOP ownership, health insurance, PTO, 401(k), disability, and life insurance, with 40–60 hours/week.

Employer: Tom Power Painting & Remodeling

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: In-person

In-person Pay: $18 – $22/hour , ~ 42 hours/week

, ~ Detailed interior work on trim, cabinets, and remodels. Includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and relocation assistance.

Employer: Mz Painting LLC

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: In-person

In-person Pay: $17 – $22/hour , ~ 42 hours/week

, ~ Residential interiors with steady hours and a big benefits list (401(k), health, PTO, profit sharing, relocation assistance, and more).

Employer: Bella's Painting & Remodeling LLC

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: In-person

In-person Pay: $17 – $22/hour , ~ 40 hours/week

, ~ Custom and decorative finishes for homes and businesses, with 401(k), health, vision, dental, PTO, and relocation assistance.

Employer: Days Painting

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: In-person

In-person Pay: $17 – $22/hour , ~ 42 hours/week

, ~ High-end finish work on cabinets, trim, and detailed surfaces. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and relocation assistance.

Employer: Phillip Patterson Painting

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: In-person

In-person Pay: $17 – $22/hour , ~ 40 hours/week

, ~ Focus on specialty coatings and decorative finishes, plus 401(k), health, PTO, profit sharing, and relocation assistance.

Employer: Mr. Painterman

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: In-person

In-person Pay: $20 – $24/hour , ~ 42 hours/week

, ~ Custom and creative finishes with higher starting pay and 401(k), health, PTO, profit sharing, and relocation assistance.

Employer: Mr. Mike's Professional Painting Services

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: In-person

In-person Pay: $17 – $22/hour , ~ 42 hours/week

, ~ Home interior work with a similar benefits package (401(k), health, PTO, profit sharing, relocation assistance).

Employer: Scott's Interior & Exterior

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: In-person

In-person Pay: $20 – $24/hour , ~ 42 hours/week

, ~ Decorative and textured finishes for interior and exterior projects, with 401(k), health, PTO, profit sharing, and relocation assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.