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Louisville
🤝 Louisville Community & Social Services Roles – Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Louisville has a steady flow of roles for people who want to support kids, families, and adults in tough seasons of life. Here are several local openings where your people skills and calm presence really matter.
Adult Specialty Targeted Case Manager
- Employer: Seven Counties Services
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role works directly with adults to assess needs, build service plans, connect them to community resources, and provide crisis support. Good fit if you have a Bachelor’s in a human services field and at least 1 year of experience with adults in a human service setting.
Coordinator, Substance Use Support, Performance Excellence, Days
- Employer: Norton Healthcare
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week), Wed–Fri + every other weekend
- Salary: Not listed
Support hospital patients who use substances by doing assessments, reducing barriers to care, and linking them to treatment and community resources. Requires 1+ year experience in harm reduction or substance use work in a public health or healthcare setting.
Counselor II
- Employer: University of Louisville – Counseling Center
- Location: Belknap & Health Sciences Campus, Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time, exempt (37.5 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed (grade 7, salaried; pay commensurate with experience)
Provide licensed counseling for students, including individual, group, and couples therapy plus crisis intervention and outreach. You’ll also supervise grad trainees, so you must have a master’s in a counseling-related field, 2+ years clinical experience, and be licensed to practice autonomously in KY.
Visit Supervisor
- Employer: Flourishing Peaceful Families, LLC
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Hourly, based on supervised visits completed (exact rate not listed)
- Benefits: Flexible schedule, opportunity for advancement, wellness resources
Oversee supervised family visits to keep kids and parents safe and supported while they spend time together. Great if you’re calm under stress, detail-oriented, and have experience with children and families plus dependable transportation.
Client Care Manager
- Employer: Flourishing Peaceful Families, LLC
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Benefits: Flexible schedule, opportunity for advancement, wellness resources
Be the first point of contact for new behavioral health clients, guiding them through intake, insurance checks, and scheduling while removing barriers to care. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s (or in progress) in a related field and comfort with EHRs, Microsoft Office, and Google Workspace.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has more detail, and you may be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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