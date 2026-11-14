Louisville has a steady flow of roles for people who want to support kids, families, and adults in tough seasons of life. Here are several local openings where your people skills and calm presence really matter.

Employer: Seven Counties Services

Seven Counties Services Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role works directly with adults to assess needs, build service plans, connect them to community resources, and provide crisis support. Good fit if you have a Bachelor’s in a human services field and at least 1 year of experience with adults in a human service setting.

Employer: Norton Healthcare

Norton Healthcare Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week) , Wed–Fri + every other weekend

, Wed–Fri + every other weekend Salary: Not listed

Support hospital patients who use substances by doing assessments, reducing barriers to care, and linking them to treatment and community resources. Requires 1+ year experience in harm reduction or substance use work in a public health or healthcare setting.

Employer: University of Louisville – Counseling Center

Location: Belknap & Health Sciences Campus, Louisville, KY

Belknap & Health Sciences Campus, Louisville, KY Type: Full-time, exempt (37.5 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed (grade 7, salaried; pay commensurate with experience)

Provide licensed counseling for students, including individual, group, and couples therapy plus crisis intervention and outreach. You’ll also supervise grad trainees, so you must have a master’s in a counseling-related field, 2+ years clinical experience, and be licensed to practice autonomously in KY.

Employer: Flourishing Peaceful Families, LLC

Flourishing Peaceful Families, LLC Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Type: Part-time

Salary: Hourly, based on supervised visits completed (exact rate not listed)

Hourly, based on supervised visits completed (exact rate not listed) Benefits: Flexible schedule, opportunity for advancement, wellness resources

Oversee supervised family visits to keep kids and parents safe and supported while they spend time together. Great if you’re calm under stress, detail-oriented, and have experience with children and families plus dependable transportation.

Employer: Flourishing Peaceful Families, LLC

Flourishing Peaceful Families, LLC Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Flexible schedule, opportunity for advancement, wellness resources

Be the first point of contact for new behavioral health clients, guiding them through intake, insurance checks, and scheduling while removing barriers to care. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s (or in progress) in a related field and comfort with EHRs, Microsoft Office, and Google Workspace.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has more detail, and you may be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.