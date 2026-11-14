Louisville has a nice mix of cleaning, grounds, and maintenance roles right now—from entry-level to skilled trades and supervisor spots.

Here are several solid options if you like keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly.

Employer: ABM Industries

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a small cleaning team, help set schedules, and jump in on janitorial work when needed. Good fit if you’re 18+ and want your first step into supervision without needing a diploma.

Employer: ABM Industries

Location: Louisville, KY (K–12 or campus setting)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep classrooms, hallways, restrooms, and school grounds clean and safe. No experience or diploma required, and on‑the‑job training is provided.

Employer: HVMG – Hospitality Ventures Management Group

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16/hour

Clean and reset hotel guest rooms—make beds, vacuum, dust, and restock amenities. Comes with PTO, holidays, health benefits, 401(k) match, and hotel discounts.

Employer: American Printing House for the Blind (APH)

Location: Louisville, KY (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22–$27/hour (based on experience)

Coordinate building and equipment maintenance, manage work orders, and track parts and supplies. Great if you have 1–2 years’ experience and like organizing projects and improving systems.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22–$32/hour (based on experience)

Commission and troubleshoot HVAC control systems, handle basic diagnostics, and support building automation. Ideal for someone with technical schooling and HVAC/controls experience.

Employer: Enterprise Mobility

Location: 10700 Plantside Dr, Louisville, KY 40299

Type: Part-time (about 25 hrs/week)

Salary: $14/hour

Clean and sanitize rental vehicles inside and out, check fluids and tires, and help keep the branch tidy. Includes PTO, employee discounts, 401(k), and training.

Employer: University of Louisville – Golf Club (ULGC)

Location: Simpsonville, KY (ULGC; listed under Louisville)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (Grade 3 hourly; based on experience)

Program, operate, and repair the golf course irrigation system and monitor turf conditions. Good for someone with 2+ years related experience who doesn’t mind working outdoors in all kinds of weather.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Travel to customers and handle full interior and exterior detailing. Best if you already have detailing gear, know car care products, and like working independently.

Employer: University of Louisville – Golf Club (ULGC)

Location: Simpsonville, KY (ULGC; listed under Louisville)

Type: Full-time (salaried)

Salary: Not listed (Grade 6; based on experience)

Hands‑on supervisor role leading grounds staff and managing tees, greens, and fairways. Great fit if you have turf or horticulture education and golf course experience.

Employer: Journey

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clean resident rooms and common areas, handle trash and linens, and follow infection‑control and safety rules. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, and quarterly raises.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.