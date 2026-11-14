Louisville’s engineering scene is busy right now, from power systems and data centers to water infrastructure and hands-on controls work. If you’re in A&E, there’s a mix of early-career, mid-level, and senior roles to check out.

Employer: G-TECH Services LLC

G-TECH Services LLC Location: Louisville, KY (fully onsite at assembly plant)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

This role leads vehicle integration at launch, tracking vehicle attributes and solving cross-functional issues with Product Development, Manufacturing, and Program teams. Great fit if you have 5+ years in automotive/EV, strong CAD skills, and want to be the go-to engineer on the plant floor.

Employer: Qualus

Location: Louisville, KY (travel 50–70%)

Type: Full-time, entry-level

Salary: Range not specified (competitive with full benefits)

Join Qualus University’s Engineering Boot Camp and start as a full-time Engineer I with structured training, FE exam prep, and hands-on substation and power systems work. Ideal for recent grads in Electrical Engineering who want deep experience in arc flash, coordination, and power system studies across many facility types.

Employer: Mechronix (via HR consultancy)

(via HR consultancy) Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Internship / Co-op

Salary: $18.50–$24.50 per hour

Rotational R&D engineering internship with real design and test work on refrigeration, washer systems, and cooking products, including PCB and hardware design/debugging. Best for Electrical Engineering students (GPA 3.0+, grad date May 2028 or later) who want multiple co-op rotations and strong mentoring.

Employer: GPD Group

Location: Louisville, KY office

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive with bonus and full benefits)

Work on water distribution, sanitary sewer, CSOs, and pump station projects for municipalities and utilities, with a focus on underground infrastructure and public health. Good match if you have a Civil Engineering degree, 3+ years’ experience, FE/EIT (or close), and some ArcGIS/Civil 3D exposure.

Employer: Eaton – Electrical Engineering Services & Systems

Location: Louisville, KY (hybrid, ~25% regional travel)

Type: Full-time, senior

Salary: $86,000 – $126,000 per year

Senior role doing power system studies, power quality, and field services plus mentoring other engineers and owning project budgets. Great for engineers with 3+ years in electrical power systems (5+ preferred), especially those with a PE or power-focused background who like a mix of office and field work.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Louisville, KY (or any U.S. city near a Jacobs office; hybrid with 25–50% travel)

Type: Full-time, senior SME

Salary: $139,200 – $232,600 per year

High-impact subject matter expert role leading controls strategy for hyperscale data centers, covering BAS, SCADA, EPMS, and advanced analytics. A strong fit if you’re a PE with 15+ years in controls/automation, deep data center or mission-critical experience, and want to set technical standards and mentor teams.

Employer: ISCO Industries

Location: Louisville, KY, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on industrial automation role designing and programming PLCs, HMIs, motion systems, and safety circuits for both custom and vendor machinery. Ideal for engineers with 3–7 years in controls/mechatronics, strong troubleshooting skills, and experience with industrial networking and robotics/motion.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible when they see the right skills and attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.