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📋 Louisville admin & clerical jobs with multiple openings
Louisville has a nice mix of office roles right now, from entry-level data entry to higher-paying assistant and coordinator spots. Good options here if you like organizing, supporting a team, and keeping things running smoothly.
Loan Originator Assistant (Unlicensed)
- Employer: Boston Private
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
- Pay: $18–$20/hour
- Benefits: Health insurance, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k)
This role supports loan officers with mortgage files, documents, and client communication. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, like working with customers and Realtors, and want a path toward becoming a licensed loan originator.
Data Entry Specialist
- Employer: Vaco by Highspring
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Range not clearly listed; varies by experience and location
You’ll enter and update data in company systems, run basic reports, and keep records accurate and confidential. Good for fast typists (40–60+ WPM) who like focused, heads-down work and want to be in a recruiter’s talent pool for similar roles.
Data Entry Clerk I
- Employer: V-Soft Consulting Group, Inc.
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time (consulting role)
- Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay; medical, dental, vision, 401(k)
This job centers on accurate data entry and handling returned mail and records. Ideal if you’re organized, comfortable with computers, and want experience with a tech-focused staffing firm that works with Fortune 500 clients.
Relocation Coordinator
- Employer: HomeServices of America
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Benefits: Medical, HSA, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, 401(k) with match, FSA, EAP
You’ll guide clients through the relocation process, assign real estate agents, manage files, and support business development. Great for someone with 2–4 years of business experience who enjoys client contact, real estate, and detailed admin work.
Receptionist PRN
- Employer: UHS – The Brook Hospital Dupont
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Part-time PRN (minimum 4 shifts/month, 2 on weekends)
- Benefits: Free meals, growth opportunities, competitive pay
This front-desk role mixes safety monitoring, visitor check-in, phone/switchboard work, and basic clerical tasks in a behavioral health hospital. Good if you want flexible, as-needed hours and have or want experience in a medical setting.
Client Relationship Analyst
- Employer: Morgan Stanley
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay/Benefits: Not listed, but includes comprehensive corporate benefits
You’ll support financial advisors with client service, money movement requests, scheduling, and meeting prep. Strong fit if you’re polished, tech-savvy with Microsoft Office, and interested in growing in the finance world (with potential to pursue licenses).
Office Assistant
- Employer: Design Fabricators and Integrators
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Part-time, on-site
- Pay: Not listed
This role keeps the office running: greeting visitors, handling calls, mail, supplies, errands, and meeting logistics. Great for someone with 3+ years of office support who likes variety and doesn’t mind occasional trips to the post office or production floor.
Administrative Assistant – Adult Outpatient South
- Employer: Seven Counties Services Inc
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll run the front desk at a behavioral health clinic—greeting clients, handling a multi-line phone, taking payments, scheduling, data entry, and reports. Good match if you have 3–4 years of office experience and strong Microsoft Office skills.
Executive Personal Assistant / Household Manager
- Employer: Refresh Dentistry (supporting a private executive)
- Location: Louisville, KY 40223 (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time, hybrid remote
- Pay: $60,000–$65,000/year
- Benefits: 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, life insurance, PTO, retirement plan, flexible schedule
This is a high-trust role combining executive assistant work with household management—calendars, email, errands, vendors, light meal prep, and organizing. Ideal if you’re proactive, love bringing order to chaos, and want a well-paid, relationship-based role.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh—Louisville admin roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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