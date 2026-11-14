Louisville has a nice mix of office roles right now, from entry-level data entry to higher-paying assistant and coordinator spots. Good options here if you like organizing, supporting a team, and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Boston Private

Boston Private Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Full-time, non-exempt Pay: $18–$20/hour

Benefits: Health insurance, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k)

This role supports loan officers with mortgage files, documents, and client communication. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, like working with customers and Realtors, and want a path toward becoming a licensed loan originator.

Employer: Vaco by Highspring

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Range not clearly listed; varies by experience and location

You’ll enter and update data in company systems, run basic reports, and keep records accurate and confidential. Good for fast typists (40–60+ WPM) who like focused, heads-down work and want to be in a recruiter’s talent pool for similar roles.

Employer: V-Soft Consulting Group, Inc.

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time (consulting role)

Full-time (consulting role) Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay; medical, dental, vision, 401(k)

This job centers on accurate data entry and handling returned mail and records. Ideal if you’re organized, comfortable with computers, and want experience with a tech-focused staffing firm that works with Fortune 500 clients.

Employer: HomeServices of America

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Benefits: Medical, HSA, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, 401(k) with match, FSA, EAP

You’ll guide clients through the relocation process, assign real estate agents, manage files, and support business development. Great for someone with 2–4 years of business experience who enjoys client contact, real estate, and detailed admin work.

Employer: UHS – The Brook Hospital Dupont

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Part-time PRN (minimum 4 shifts/month, 2 on weekends)

Part-time PRN (minimum 4 shifts/month, 2 on weekends) Benefits: Free meals, growth opportunities, competitive pay

This front-desk role mixes safety monitoring, visitor check-in, phone/switchboard work, and basic clerical tasks in a behavioral health hospital. Good if you want flexible, as-needed hours and have or want experience in a medical setting.

Employer: Morgan Stanley

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay/Benefits: Not listed, but includes comprehensive corporate benefits

You’ll support financial advisors with client service, money movement requests, scheduling, and meeting prep. Strong fit if you’re polished, tech-savvy with Microsoft Office, and interested in growing in the finance world (with potential to pursue licenses).

Employer: Design Fabricators and Integrators

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Part-time, on-site

Part-time, on-site Pay: Not listed

This role keeps the office running: greeting visitors, handling calls, mail, supplies, errands, and meeting logistics. Great for someone with 3+ years of office support who likes variety and doesn’t mind occasional trips to the post office or production floor.

Employer: Seven Counties Services Inc

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

You’ll run the front desk at a behavioral health clinic—greeting clients, handling a multi-line phone, taking payments, scheduling, data entry, and reports. Good match if you have 3–4 years of office experience and strong Microsoft Office skills.

Employer: Refresh Dentistry (supporting a private executive)

(supporting a private executive) Location: Louisville, KY 40223 (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, hybrid remote

Full-time, hybrid remote Pay: $60,000–$65,000/year

Benefits: 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, life insurance, PTO, retirement plan, flexible schedule

This is a high-trust role combining executive assistant work with household management—calendars, email, errands, vendors, light meal prep, and organizing. Ideal if you’re proactive, love bringing order to chaos, and want a well-paid, relationship-based role.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh—Louisville admin roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.