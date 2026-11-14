Louisville’s finance scene is busy right now, from hotel night audit to ultra‑high‑net‑worth tax work. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: The ASTA Group, LLC

The ASTA Group, LLC Location: Louisville Metropolitan Area, KY (Fort Knox) – hybrid, full time

– hybrid, full time Type: Contract / Full Time – Hybrid

Salary: Not listed

Leads a finance support team handling education assistance refund and recoupment checks for a government client. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, strong in Excel, and have experience with DoD or tuition assistance processes.

Employer: Jack Henry

Location: Louisville, KY (hybrid – 1 day/week in office)

(hybrid – 1 day/week in office) Type: Full Time

Salary: $48,350 – $78,000/year

IT audit role testing internal controls and working with third‑party assessors across multiple business units. Great if you have 18+ months IT audit/SOX experience and want exposure to COBIT/NIST and cloud/cyber projects.

Employer: HVMG – Hospitality Ventures Management Group

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full Time, Overnight

Salary: $17/hour

Overnight front desk + finance role: handle late check‑ins, run the night audit, and reconcile the day’s hotel transactions. Good for night owls who like quiet shifts, with PTO, holidays, health benefits, 401(k) match, and hotel discounts.

Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full Time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a multi‑property AP team for a large hospitality group (200+ locations). You’ll supervise staff, handle full‑cycle AP, vendor setup, 1099s, and process improvement; needs 3+ years AP and 2+ years supervisory experience.

Employer: Maverick Trading

Location: Louisville, KY (remote, trade from home)

Type: Contract / Proprietary Trading

Salary: Profit split 65%–90% of trading profits

Trade equities and options with firm capital using a rules‑based risk approach. Best for disciplined, independent traders looking to scale capital rather than work a traditional W‑2 finance job.

Employer: Crowe (IronSpire Group)

(IronSpire Group) Location: Louisville, KY (hybrid or remote, depending on distance to office)

(hybrid or remote, depending on distance to office) Type: Full Time

Salary: $102,500 – $209,400/year

Senior‑level tax role serving wealthy families/family offices on estate, gift, trust, and cross‑border issues. Requires CPA or JD and 5+ years in public accounting, law, or family office; includes team leadership and complex planning.

Employer: Atria Management Company

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full Time

Salary: Not listed

Handles daily billing, account reviews, issue resolution, and audits for assigned communities. Ideal if you have an associate degree and 2–4 years billing experience, and want solid benefits like medical, PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition help.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Louisville employers are hiring across the whole finance spectrum right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.