🚨 Louisville school police officer ticketed for 69 mph in 35 zone

A Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) police officer was ticketed after a Sept. 23 traffic stop in Louisville.

Body camera video from Louisville Metro Police officer Kendrick Eaves shows JCPS officer Andre Lamont Shaw in a district vehicle. Eaves says his radar clocked Shaw at 69 mph in a 35 mph zone around 5 p.m. Shaw questioned the stop, did not immediately hand over his license, and asked for a sergeant.

When a Louisville Metro Police sergeant arrived, Shaw said he had been responding to a fight. But JCPS spokesperson Juliann Morris later said in an email that “Officer Shaw was on his way home from completing his shift.” The district called it an ongoing matter and would not say if Shaw has been disciplined, but confirmed he still has access to a JCPS vehicle.

Shaw received a citation for speeding 26 mph or more over the limit, with an arraignment set for Dec. 15. JCPS policy requires employees to report any traffic citation to the superintendent before driving a Board-owned vehicle.