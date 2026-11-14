Louisville has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance at love. These adoptable pups are all at Louisville Metro Animal Services and are hoping to meet their new families soon.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Louisville Metro Animal Services

Phone: (502) 473-7387

Loaded Potato is a handsome young boy with a soft tan-and-white coat and a bright, alert face. As a medium mixed breed, he’s a great size for many homes and lifestyles. Young dogs like him are often full of energy and curiosity, and they’re at a great age for training and bonding.

If you’re looking for a younger dog to grow up with your family, Loaded Potato could be a wonderful match. Call the shelter to ask about his temperament, whether he’s housetrained, and how he does with other pets.

👉 Meet LOADED POTATO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with Brown/Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Black with Brown/Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Shelter: Louisville Metro Animal Services

Phone: (502) 473-7387

A is an adult medium mixed-breed girl with a beautiful dark coat and warm brown tones. Adult dogs often have more settled personalities and may already know some basic manners, making them easier to fit into a home routine.

If you’d like a dog who’s past the puppy stage but still has plenty of love and life to share, ask the shelter staff about A’s personality, energy level, and how she does with kids or other animals.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Shelter: Louisville Metro Animal Services

Phone: (502) 473-7387

Keep Coming Up is a striking young brindle boy with a unique patterned coat. As a young medium mixed breed, he’s likely active and ready for walks, playtime, and training sessions with his new family.

If you enjoy getting outside and want a companion to join you, this handsome pup could be a great fit. Contact the shelter to learn more about his behavior, training needs, and whether he’s a match for your home.

👉 Meet KEEP COMING UP and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Louisville, KY area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Louisville Metro Animal Services or calling (502) 473-7387 to ask about these wonderful pups. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.