Louisville has some very cute kittens waiting for a safe, cozy home. All of these babies are at Louisville Metro Animal Services and are looking for families to grow up with.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Mostly black

Mostly Shelter: Louisville Metro Animal Services

Phone: (502) 473-7387

GEO. MERCKE is a tiny black kitten who’s just starting life and needs a family to help him grow up safe and loved. Call the shelter to ask about his vaccines, neuter status, and how he does with other pets.

👉 Meet GEO. MERCKE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Shelter: Louisville Metro Animal Services

Phone: (502) 473-7387

IPPY is a young brown tabby girl with classic stripes and big kitten eyes. The shelter can share more about her health, vaccines, and whether she’s spayed yet.

👉 Meet IPPY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue or silver tabby

Shelter: Louisville Metro Animal Services

Phone: (502) 473-7387

YAMZ is a little gray/silver tabby boy with a soft coat and kitten energy to spare. Ask the shelter about his medical care so far and how to bring him home.

👉 Meet YAMZ and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Gray/blue or silver tabby

Shelter: Louisville Metro Animal Services

Phone: (502) 473-7387

TURNER is a gray/silver tabby baby who’s ready to leave the shelter life behind for a real home. The staff can tell you more about her personality and care needs.

👉 Meet TURNER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby

Shelter: Louisville Metro Animal Services

Phone: (502) 473-7387

This little brown tabby boy (listed as A) is still tiny and has his whole life ahead of him. Call the shelter to ask about his health, vaccines, and if he might like a kitty friend.

👉 Meet this kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Shelter: Louisville Metro Animal Services

Phone: (502) 473-7387

This female brown tabby kitten (also listed as A) is small, stripy, and looking for a safe place to grow up. The shelter can share more about her care and if she’s spayed yet.

👉 Meet this kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Shelter: Louisville Metro Animal Services

Phone: (502) 473-7387

Another brown tabby girl listed as A, this kitten may be part of a litter at the shelter. Ask staff if she has siblings and whether they can be adopted together.

👉 Meet this kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Shelter: Louisville Metro Animal Services

Phone: (502) 473-7387

This brown tabby baby (also named A in the system) is waiting at the same shelter for a loving home. The team can explain her history and what her adoption fee includes.

👉 Meet this kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your family, now is a wonderful time to visit Louisville Metro Animal Services or call (502) 473-7387. Even if you can’t adopt, please share these links so these little ones can find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.