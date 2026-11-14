Louisville neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from baby gear to moving boxes and even an aquarium with fish. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Baby toys — walker and ride-on toy, plus bottles (biberones)

Condition: For baby development; interactive walker and a ride-on toy

Location: Donahue, Louisville, KY

Source: Nextdoor

Description says it includes an interactive walker and a ride-on toy, great for helping with your baby’s development. Also mentions baby bottles. The poster asks that you pick up as soon as possible.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Various moving and storage boxes

Condition: Used, various sizes

Location: Spring Farm Rd, Prospect, KY

Source: Nextdoor

A mix of cardboard boxes in different sizes, good for moving or storage. They’re completely free — you just need to pick them up.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Queen size bed frame — solid wood headboard and footboard, fabric side board

Condition: Great condition; needs to be taken apart

Location: Clifton Heights, Louisville, KY

Source: Nextdoor

Includes a queen headboard, footboard, and fabric side board. The poster notes it’s in great condition, but it needs to be broken down and picked up by the taker.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: 25-gallon long aquarium with fish and accessories (no stand)

Condition: Comes with fish and all accessories; no stand included

Location: Lantana Dr and Admiral Dr, Louisville, KY

Source: Nextdoor

A 25-gallon long fish tank with all accessories and fish included. There is no stand, so you’ll need your own surface. Must be picked up by the new owner.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Free scrap wood

Condition: Mixed pieces; suitable for bonfires or small projects

Location: Hillview, Louisville, KY (40229 area)

Source: Nextdoor

Offered as scrap wood for a bonfire or a small project. The poster says they just need it to disappear, so this is great if you need wood and can pick it up soon.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Collapsed Home Depot moving boxes and packing material

Condition: Used; flattened and ready to reuse

Location: Riverwood, Louisville, KY

Source: Nextdoor

Includes collapsed Home Depot boxes plus packing material that’s good for wrapping fragile items. Handy if you’re packing up a home or need storage supplies.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Louisville tend to go fast, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.