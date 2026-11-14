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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Louisville Right Now
Louisville neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from baby gear to moving boxes and even an aquarium with fish. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.
Juguetes para bebé: Andador y Montable
Item: Baby toys — walker and ride-on toy, plus bottles (biberones)
Condition: For baby development; interactive walker and a ride-on toy
Location: Donahue, Louisville, KY
Source: Nextdoor
Description says it includes an interactive walker and a ride-on toy, great for helping with your baby’s development. Also mentions baby bottles. The poster asks that you pick up as soon as possible.
Moving Boxes/Supplies - Free
Item: Various moving and storage boxes
Condition: Used, various sizes
Location: Spring Farm Rd, Prospect, KY
Source: Nextdoor
A mix of cardboard boxes in different sizes, good for moving or storage. They’re completely free — you just need to pick them up.
Solid wood queen headboard and footboard. Fabric side board
Item: Queen size bed frame — solid wood headboard and footboard, fabric side board
Condition: Great condition; needs to be taken apart
Location: Clifton Heights, Louisville, KY
Source: Nextdoor
Includes a queen headboard, footboard, and fabric side board. The poster notes it’s in great condition, but it needs to be broken down and picked up by the taker.
Free: Aquarium 25 gal long with fish (No stand)
Item: 25-gallon long aquarium with fish and accessories (no stand)
Condition: Comes with fish and all accessories; no stand included
Location: Lantana Dr and Admiral Dr, Louisville, KY
Source: Nextdoor
A 25-gallon long fish tank with all accessories and fish included. There is no stand, so you’ll need your own surface. Must be picked up by the new owner.
Scrap wood. Free. Bonfire maybe
Item: Free scrap wood
Condition: Mixed pieces; suitable for bonfires or small projects
Location: Hillview, Louisville, KY (40229 area)
Source: Nextdoor
Offered as scrap wood for a bonfire or a small project. The poster says they just need it to disappear, so this is great if you need wood and can pick it up soon.
More free moving boxes
Item: Collapsed Home Depot moving boxes and packing material
Condition: Used; flattened and ready to reuse
Location: Riverwood, Louisville, KY
Source: Nextdoor
Includes collapsed Home Depot boxes plus packing material that’s good for wrapping fragile items. Handy if you’re packing up a home or need storage supplies.
Free items in Louisville tend to go fast, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.