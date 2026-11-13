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🎨 Louisville Arts & Media Jobs With Multiple Creative Openings
Louisville’s creative scene is busy right now—agencies, churches, and big firms are all hiring. If you’re into storytelling, design, or music, there’s a nice mix of roles here.
Worship Leader/Vocalist
- Employer: The Lifesong Community Church
- Location: Louisville, KY (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $100–$150 per week
Lead high-energy worship with a full band, singing artists like Crowder and Lauren Daigle. Great fit if you love church ministry, have strong vocals, and want to help shape a growing, close-knit faith community.
Editor, Consumer Industry – Deloitte Insights
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $66,200–$135,800 per year
- Application timeline: Recruiting through 12/31/2026
Edit and shape research-based content for global business leaders—articles, reports, infographics, and more. Ideal if you have at least 3 years of editing/writing experience, love fact-checking and storytelling, and want to work on high-impact thought leadership.
Group Creative Director
- Employer: KERTIS
- Location: Louisville, KY (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $90,000–$100,000 per year
Lead a full creative team at a Louisville agency working on film, photo, design, and campaigns for brands like Brown‑Forman and local arts groups. Great for a seasoned agency creative (5–8 years) who loves brand storytelling, mentoring teams, and owning big campaigns from idea to launch.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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