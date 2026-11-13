Louisville’s creative scene is busy right now—agencies, churches, and big firms are all hiring. If you’re into storytelling, design, or music, there’s a nice mix of roles here.

Employer: The Lifesong Community Church

The Lifesong Community Church Location: Louisville, KY (in person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $100–$150 per week

Lead high-energy worship with a full band, singing artists like Crowder and Lauren Daigle. Great fit if you love church ministry, have strong vocals, and want to help shape a growing, close-knit faith community.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $66,200–$135,800 per year

Application timeline: Recruiting through 12/31/2026

Edit and shape research-based content for global business leaders—articles, reports, infographics, and more. Ideal if you have at least 3 years of editing/writing experience, love fact-checking and storytelling, and want to work on high-impact thought leadership.

Employer: KERTIS

Location: Louisville, KY (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $90,000–$100,000 per year

Lead a full creative team at a Louisville agency working on film, photo, design, and campaigns for brands like Brown‑Forman and local arts groups. Great for a seasoned agency creative (5–8 years) who loves brand storytelling, mentoring teams, and owning big campaigns from idea to launch.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.