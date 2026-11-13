Louisville’s research scene is busy right now, especially at University of Louisville. If you’re into labs, data, or sport science, there are a few solid ways to get your foot in the door.

Employer: University of Louisville – Brown Cancer Center

University of Louisville – Location: Health Sciences Center, Louisville, KY

Type: Part-time, temporary (about 15 hours/week)

Salary: Compensation commensurate with experience

Work with mutant mouse models for cardiac experiments, including PCR to identify C5 deletion in heart tissue and caring for animals from Jackson Labs. Great fit if you have 4+ years lab/animal experience, are comfortable with computers, and want hands-on work in a cancer research setting.

Employer: University of Louisville – Athletic Department

University of Louisville – Location: Belknap Campus, Louisville, KY

Type: Part-time, temporary (up to 6 months)

Salary: Compensation commensurate with experience

Help manage and run sport science technologies for UofL athletics—collecting athlete data, supporting testing, and helping staff use new tools. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in Kinesiology/Exercise Science or related field, sport tech experience, and want a launchpad into collegiate or pro sport science.

Employer: University of Louisville – Department of Surgery

University of Louisville – Location: Health Sciences Center, Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, regular

Salary: $17.35–$26.03/hour, based on experience

Coordinate clinical research studies from the front lines: recruit and consent participants, handle biospecimen collection and transport, and keep data and regulatory documents in shape. Good match if you have at least a HS diploma/GED plus 2 years relevant experience and want steady, structured work in clinical research.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedules and preferred skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.