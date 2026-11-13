Louisville’s logistics scene is busy, and these roles tap right into that strength. If you like keeping goods moving and teams on track, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: KPMG US

KPMG US Location: Louisville, KY (Strategic Sourcing & Procurement Team)

(Strategic Sourcing & Procurement Team) Type: Full-time

Salary: See KPMG’s pay transparency ranges by city here

Lead high-impact sourcing for Tier-1 software, cloud, and AI platforms (AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, GenAI/LLM). This role owns complex global contracts, big IT spend portfolios, and C-level vendor relationships, and is ideal if you have 8+ years in IT procurement/strategic sourcing and want to shape long-term tech and cost strategy.

Employer: UPS

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: Excellent weekly pay (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on lead role in a healthcare warehouse operation, handling order fulfillment for medical devices, testing equipment, and pharmaceuticals. You’ll coordinate daily warehouse activities, use MHE (forklifts, reach trucks, order pickers) and RF scanners, work in ambient/cold/freezer areas, and help keep patient-critical products moving. Includes 401(k) and medical, dental, vision after a waiting period.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Lead a 2nd shift warehouse team handling receiving, order pulling, truck loading, and paperwork for next-day food deliveries. This role mixes people leadership with hands-on operations, using a warehouse management system to drive productivity. Comes with Day 1 health & wellness benefits, 401(k) match, ESPP, PTO, and education assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.