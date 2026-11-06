📋 Louisville Admin & Clerical Roles With Multiple Openings

Louisville has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from healthcare front desks to big-name corporate roles. If you like keeping things organized and being the calm in a busy day, these are worth a look.

Employer: UofL Health

UofL Health Location: Louisville, KY (Jewish Hospital, 200 Abraham Flexner Way)

Type: Full-time, first shift

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle medical record release requests (attorneys, state agencies, other providers) and protect patient privacy under HIPAA. Good fit if you have 5+ years ROI experience, know electronic health records, and like detailed, policy-driven work.

Employer: UPS

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Permanent, part-time admin (third shift ~12:00 AM start)

Salary: Not listed

Support the UPS air ramp with reports, data entry, phones/radios, and delivering flight paperwork to load supervisors and flight crews. Multiple schedule options (Mon–Fri, Tue–Sat, Sun–Thu); you’ll need a valid driver’s license, HS diploma/GED, and solid Microsoft Office skills.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the go-to organizer for a regional team—managing calendars, travel, events, invoices, and reports. Great for someone with 2–3 years admin or office experience who likes a fast pace, handles confidential info well, and enjoys keeping leaders on track.

Employer: Advanced Dental Center

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk role where you’re the first impression—greeting patients, answering phones, scheduling, verifying insurance, and collecting copays. Good match if you’re customer-service focused, organized, and ideally have prior dental office experience.

Employer: Strathmoor Family Dentistry PLLC

Location: Louisville, KY (in person)

Type: Full-time (no less than 32 hours/week)

Pay: From $30.00/hour

Benefits: Dental insurance, PTO, paid training, retirement plan, employee discount

Handle front desk, phones, scheduling, and medical records while supporting EMR/EHR and billing. Strong fit if you’re computer-savvy, comfortable with insurance and medical terminology, and want a well-paying, patient-facing office role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.