🛒 Louisville Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Louisville’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level cashier roles to full store management and even remote work.

Below are several solid openings you can skim and click through in a minute.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers tackle home improvement projects in departments like tools, paint, flooring, or garden. Good fit if you like staying active, talking with people, and want benefits like health insurance options, 401(k) match, tuition help, and an employee discount.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 6325 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40291

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a busy convenience store—hiring, scheduling, inventory, and customer service. Great if you’ve got retail experience and want full P&L responsibility and a clear management track.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 13401 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY 40272

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar store manager role at a different Circle K location, leading the team, handling finances, and keeping the site clean, stocked, and safe.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 1630 Arthur St, Louisville, KY 40208

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another Louisville Circle K store manager opening—same core duties, different neighborhood. Good if you want options on where you work in the city.

Employer: VetJobs / Veteran Government Services (VGS)

Location: Remote in KY (must live in an eligible state)

Type: Full-time, remote

Salary: $30,000–$45,000 + potential performance pay

Take inbound calls from TRICARE beneficiaries, answering benefits questions and resolving issues from home. A strong match for veterans, military spouses, and anyone with at least 2 years of customer service and a quiet home office.

Employer: Boot Barn

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead a western/workwear store—coaching the team, driving sales events, and keeping merchandising sharp. Ideal if you like fashion, community events, and want leadership experience.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time (can also be part-time per description)

Salary: Not listed

Blend sales and driving: help DIY customers at the counter, test batteries/wipers, and deliver parts to commercial accounts. Good for someone who likes cars, staying on their feet, and some time on the road.

Employer: Dayton Freight Lines, Inc.

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based role helping freight customers with quotes, pickups, and shipment tracking. Nice if you like phones, data entry, and want part-time hours with a path to grow.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on the Clinique brand—doing makeup/skincare demos, building a client list, and hitting sales goals. Great for beauty lovers who enjoy hands-on artistry and one-on-one customer time.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $25.50/hr (Year 2: $26.50/hr)

Help run the store: scheduling, training, inventory, and customer service. Strong pay plus full benefits and a clear path into store leadership.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $18.50/hr (scheduled increases up to $20.50 by Year 5)

Hands-on role stocking, cashiering, curbside pickup, and cleaning. Good for someone who wants steady hours, benefits, and a fast-paced environment.

Employer: Trane Technologies (Trane Supply)

Location: Louisville, KY (on-site, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Comp Range: $41,000–$82,809.99 (base + incentive)

Be the go-to person at a Trane Supply store—helping contractors and customers find HVAC parts, processing orders, and supporting inventory. Great if you like problem-solving, relationship-building, and want strong benefits from a global company.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Stock and rotate grocery items, check dates, and help shoppers find what they need. Nice entry-level role with flexible hours and access to tuition help and discounts.

Employer: Claire’s

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead a fun accessories store—coaching the team, doing piercings (with training), and driving sales. Good for fashion-forward folks with some retail leadership experience.

Employer: Truist

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix of teller work and sales: handle transactions, teach customers digital banking, and make outbound calls to grow relationships. Strong fit if you have cash-handling experience and want bank benefits and career paths.

Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $15.00/hr

Front-of-house role taking orders, running drive-thru, and keeping the dining room clean. Weekly pay, flexible shifts, and room to move up into trainer and other roles.

Employer: Menards

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Part-time

Pay Perks: Extra $3/hr on Sat/Sun (base pay not listed)

Early-morning stocking (about 6–10 a.m.), keeping shelves full and neat. Great if you like working behind the scenes and want a short, active shift with store discounts.

Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Part-time

Starting Pay: From $16.00/hr

Ring up members, promote memberships and rewards, and keep the front end tidy. Weekly pay, free club membership, and access to benefits depending on hours.

Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Part-time

Starting Pay: From $16.00/hr

Watch over the fuel station, help members at the pumps, handle payments, and monitor safety and equipment. Good if you like working more independently and don’t mind being outdoors.

Employer: Menards

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (extra $3/hr on Sat/Sun)

Paid training program that prepares you for retail management, with a strong promote-from-within culture. Nice path if you’re motivated, like leading people, and want long-term growth.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for several similar roles in Louisville.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.