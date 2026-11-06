💻 Louisville IT Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles

Louisville’s tech scene is buzzing right now, with remote‑friendly options and several roles tied to AI, cloud, and automation. If you’re mid‑ to senior‑level in IT or data, this batch is worth a look.

Employer: GE Appliances, a Haier company

GE Appliances, a Haier company Location: Louisville, KY (open to remote/hybrid across multiple U.S. states)

(open to remote/hybrid across multiple U.S. states) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

This is a senior, enterprise‑wide role owning the AI data architecture and governance for a global manufacturer. You’ll design LLM/RAG data flows, vector DBs, synthetic data, and cloud data platforms, and act as the bridge between IT, data science, and business leaders. No visa sponsorship now or in the future.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Louisville, KY (Advisory Technology Organization)

(Advisory Technology Organization) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: See KPMG pay transparency by location; CA range: $169,005–$370,530

Lead large‑scale IAM transformation programs using SailPoint, Saviynt, CyberArk and more. This is a director‑level role with heavy client interaction, team leadership, and up to 50% travel. No employment-based visa sponsorship available.

Employer: Marsh Agency (Marsh)

(Marsh) Location: Louisville, KY (hybrid; ~3 days/week in office expected)

(hybrid; ~3 days/week in office expected) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Manage a team of 4 engineers running AWS GovCloud in a regulated environment. Mix of hands‑on cloud ops (compute, storage, networking, IAM) plus people leadership, audits, and cost optimization. U.S. citizenship required.

Employer: Marsh Agency (Marsh)

(Marsh) Location: Louisville, KY (hybrid; ~3 days/week in office expected)

(hybrid; ~3 days/week in office expected) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on AWS GovCloud role focused on day‑to‑day operations, patching, monitoring, and incident response in a regulated setting. Great fit if you’re strong with AWS + Windows/Linux and want exposure to audits and automation. U.S. citizenship required.

Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Location: Louisville, KY (work must be performed in the U.S.)

(work must be performed in the U.S.) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,000–$130,000

Own GCP cloud network security using Terraform, Azure DevOps Pipelines, and GitHub Actions. You’ll design VPC‑SC, Cloud Armor, NGFW, and automation, and handle both project work and fast incident response. U.S. citizenship required; onshore only.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $141,200–$278,300

Lead PLM transformations (Centric/FlexPLM) for CPG, retail, footwear/apparel, and food & beverage clients. This is a manager‑level consulting role with end‑to‑end delivery, architecture, and client leadership. Up to ~50% travel; no sponsorship. Recruiting ends 06/16/2027.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $128,000–$252,000

Manager role in Deloitte’s Government & Public Services practice, leading technical design and integration of OneStream for budgeting and planning (often federal use cases). Requires active Secret clearance, OneStream experience/certification, and U.S. work authorization (no sponsorship). Recruiting ends 10/02/2026.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $118,700–$197,800

Senior data science lead role in Deloitte’s Government Solutions and Innovation group. You’ll design and deploy ML, deep learning, and LLM/RAG solutions on AWS/Databricks/Snowflake, manage workstreams, and mentor a team. 8+ years data science experience required; no sponsorship.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead enterprise pricing, promotions, and analytics and manage a team of data scientists/analysts. Ideal if you’re strong in pricing strategy, promotion optimization, and turning customer and sales data into clear merchandising moves.

Employer: PharMerica / BrightSpring Health Services

Location: Louisville, KY (BrightSpring HQ)

(BrightSpring HQ) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Design and build UiPath + Microsoft Power Platform + Copilot Studio + Agentic AI solutions that support large‑scale healthcare and pharmacy operations. You’ll own end‑to‑end delivery from design through production, with a big focus on quality, governance, and measurable impact.

Employer: Wipro

Location: Louisville, KY (Remote + monthly travel for 1 week)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $80,000–$158,000

Senior Epic configuration/business analyst role focused on workflows, testing, and go‑live readiness, especially around Medicare/Medicaid, UM/CM, and EMR/EHR. Epic Compass Rose/Healthy Planet certification and 8–10 years’ experience required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have related openings you can pivot into.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.