💰 Louisville Accounting & Finance Roles with Multiple Openings

Louisville’s finance scene is busy right now, from public accounting firms to healthcare and tech‑driven companies. If you’re numbers‑savvy, there’s a good mix of hands‑on roles and leadership tracks open.

Employer: LHH (recruiting for a medium-sized public accounting firm)

Location: Louisville, KY \ On-site

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role touches tax, audit, accounting, and financial statements with direct client contact and mentoring junior staff. Great fit if you have 4+ years in public accounting, want variety in your work, and like working closely with firm leadership.

Employer: BrightSpring Health Services

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join the cash posting team handling payments, denials, and reconciliations for a large healthcare group. Good for someone with strong 10-key skills, Excel skills, and at least 1 year of healthcare/financial/claims or billing experience, plus benefits, PTO, tuition help, and career growth.

Employer: Marsh / Mercer – Government Human Services Consulting

Location: Louisville, KY \ Hybrid (3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,500 – $301,000 base, plus potential incentives

Lead large Medicaid actuarial projects, manage multi-disciplinary teams, and sign rate certification letters. Ideal if you’re an ASA/FSA/MAAA with 10+ years health actuarial and 5+ years Medicaid experience. Applications accepted until December 31, 2026.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a local company)

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

A blended accounting + HR role where you’ll handle AP/AR, collections, payroll support, onboarding, and office coordination. Great for someone with 2–5 years accounting/HR experience who likes wearing many hats in a small or mid-sized business.

Employer: ADP

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Front-line 401(k) and retirement service role helping employees understand their plans, investments, and distribution options. You’ll handle high call volumes, need or obtain FINRA Series 6 & 63 + SIE, and work an 8-hour shift between 8am–9pm EST with overtime as needed.

Employer: LBMC

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time (listed as “Other”)

Salary: Not listed

Lead audit, compliance, and advisory engagements for government and nonprofit clients, including Yellow Book and Single Audits. Best for a CPA with 4+ years public audit experience who wants to manage teams and grow toward Senior Manager/Shareholder.

Employer: Ascend Safety Collective

Location: Louisville, KY \ On-site

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + bonus (exact amount not listed)

Own the full accounting function for an elevator services company: monthly close, WIP reporting, payroll across multiple states, billing, KPIs, and ERP (Dynamics 365). Great for a hands-on accounting leader (4–10+ years) who likes being close to both the numbers and the operations.

Employer: Thrive HRP

Location: Louisville, KY (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $120,000 per year

Lead complex tax engagements and act as a trusted advisor on planning and compliance for a diverse client base. Ideal for a CPA (preferred) with 5+ years public tax experience, who enjoys mentoring staff and doing higher-level planning, not just return prep.

Employer: Everent Health

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm

Salary: Not listed

Support the revenue cycle by preparing and submitting claims, following up with payers, and resolving billing issues. Good entry point if you have office experience, basic Microsoft Office skills, and want to grow in medical billing and insurance.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings fast. Polish your resume this week and send out a few applications while these are still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.