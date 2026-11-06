⚖️ Several Legal & Compliance Roles Now Hiring in Louisville

Louisville’s legal scene is busy right now, with firms growing and adding support staff and senior attorneys. If you’ve got law office, litigation, or trust experience, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: Morgan & Morgan, P.A.

Morgan & Morgan, P.A. Location: Louisville, KY (on-site; remote/hybrid not eligible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work closely with attorneys on personal injury cases from intake through closing. You’ll talk with clients daily, gather medical records, work with insurance companies, and prepare demand packages under attorney supervision. Full-time staff get medical and dental insurance, 401(k), paid time off, and paid holidays.

Employer: Morgan & Morgan, P.A.

Morgan & Morgan, P.A. Location: Louisville, KY (on-site; remote/hybrid not eligible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the Case Manager role, but you must be fluent in Spanish. You’ll support Spanish-speaking clients, manage personal injury files, coordinate with medical providers and insurers, and help prepare settlement demands. Comes with medical and dental insurance, 401(k), paid time off, and paid holidays.

Employer: Gyoury-Hales Search (for a Midwest law firm)

Gyoury-Hales Search (for a Midwest law firm) Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Join a 100+ attorney firm’s Insurance Defense team handling complex cases in general liability, construction defect, auto, catastrophic injury, employment defense, medical malpractice, and premises liability. You’ll run files from start to finish, work closely with partners, and have a clear, merit-based path to Shareholder, bonus potential, unlimited PTO, and a 2-days in-office policy. KY Bar admission and 4+ years of civil litigation experience required.

Employer: Baird

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Review trust and estate planning documents, advise on fiduciary and tax-sensitive issues, and act as a thought partner to Baird Financial Advisors and other wealth management staff. You’ll also present on estate, tax, and trust topics and support trust company projects. A bachelor’s in Economics/Finance/Accounting/Business is required; JD, CFP, or CTFA and 5+ years in the trust industry are preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on experience levels and focus areas.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.