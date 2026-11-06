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Louisville
🚌 Louisville Transportation Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Options
8 days ago
Louisville’s roads, rails, and runways are busy right now, and so is the hiring. If you like being on the move, there are several solid driving and mechanic roles open across the city.
CDL Shuttle Driver – UPS Worldport
- Employer: ABM Industries
- Location: Louisville, KY (UPS Worldport)
- Pay: $25.25/hour
- Type: Full-time
Operate a 40‑passenger shuttle bus in a secure airport environment, moving UPS employees around Worldport. Good fit if you have CDL A or B with Passenger endorsement and at least 1 year CDL experience.
Non-CDL Shuttle Driver – UPS Worldport
- Employer: ABM Industries Inc.
- Location: Louisville, KY (UPS Worldport)
- Pay: $21.25/hour
- Type: Full-time
Shuttle UPS staff around the Worldport facility in a smaller vehicle—no CDL needed, just a valid driver’s license and age 18+. ABM offers a benefits package and is open to folks new or returning to the workforce.
Domino’s Delivery Driver – Southside Dr.
- Employer: Domino’s / MBR Management
- Location: 6803 Southside Dr., Louisville, KY
- Pay: $16–$30/hour with tips & mileage
- Type: Full-time
Deliver pizzas around your neighborhood with flexible hours, daily tips, and paid mileage. Full‑time drivers can get health, dental, vision, 401(k) and more after 60 days.
CDL A Delivery Driver – Extraboard
- Employer: Performance Food Group
- Location: Louisville, KY (traveling role)
- Pay: Average $114,000+/year, $10,000 sign-on bonus
- Type: Full-time
Cover routes when other drivers are off, with company-paid mileage, per diem, and hotels. Day‑1 benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, and steady food-service freight.
CDL A Local Delivery Truck Driver – Home Daily
- Employer: Performance Foodservice
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Pay: $280/day minimum, avg. ~$88,000/year, $8,000 sign-on bonus
- Type: Full-time
Foodservice delivery with Monday–Friday routes, early morning starts, and home every night. Modern automatic trucks, Day‑1 health benefits, and strong earning potential.
Regional Truck Driver – Intermodal
- Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
- Location: Louisville, KY (regional)
- Pay: Average $86,000/year, top 10% at $89,000/year
- Type: Full-time, Class A CDL
Run regional intermodal freight with weekly home time, lots of activity‑based pay (miles, stops, bonuses), and benefits after 30 days plus 401(k) with company match.
CDL A Local/Regional – Freight & Household Goods
- Employer: ILS Relocations
- Location: Louisville, KY (200 Jim Court)
- Pay: Household goods: $1,700–$2,000/week; Freight: $1,500–$1,700/week
- Type: CDL-A, local/regional/OTR mix
Choose between household goods or freight work, with biweekly pay, health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement. Routes and home time are discussed based on your preferences.
CDL A Regional Truck Driver – Home Weekends
- Employer: Beast Mode Truckin
- Location: Louisville, KY (Regional North)
- Pay: $1,425–$1,600/week, $0.67–$0.72/mile (higher with Hazmat)
- Type: Full-time, Class A CDL
Run 100% no‑touch dry van across KY, OH, WV, PA, MD, MA, NJ, RI, CT with every weekend off. Late‑model trucks loaded with amenities and full benefits after 60 days.
CDL A Delivery Driver – Household Goods & Freight
- Employer: Johnson Family Transport Inc (Contractor)
- Location: Louisville, KY area / regional routes
- Pay: $400/day, paid weekly
- Type: Full-time, 1099 Sprinter van contractor
Independent contractor role delivering totes on set routes (some to/from Louisville & Cincinnati). You’ll need your own Sprinter van, pass a background & drug test, and work Monday–Saturday, about 300 miles/day.
Part-Time Local Delivery Driver (2 Days/Week)
- Employer: Batesville Casket Company
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Pay: $21/hour
- Type: Part-time, local, Saturday rotation
Drive straight trucks or tractor‑trailers delivering caskets locally with a steady 2‑day schedule and Saturday rotation. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and strong focus on safety.
Delivery Driver – Retail Merchandise
- Employer: The Aaron’s Company, Inc.
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Pay: $14.25–$15.00/hour
- Type: Part-time
Deliver, install, and pick up furniture and electronics while helping in the store. Sundays off, on‑demand pay, and access to benefits, 401(k) match, and career growth for eligible team members.
Container/Chassis Mechanic – Apprentice
- Employer: ConGlobal
- Location: 1803 South Park Rd, Louisville, KY 40219
- Pay: $23–$25/hour (Apprentice)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8am–5pm
Hands‑on role inspecting and repairing intermodal chassis and containers. Includes paid training, competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and room to grow in the intermodal industry.
Heavy Equipment Mechanic
- Employer: Construction Machinery Company
- Location: Louisville, KY & Southern Indiana
- Pay: Competitive (not listed)
- Type: Full-time
Repair and maintain heavy construction equipment in the shop and field. Comes with a fully equipped late‑model service truck and benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and life insurance.
CDL Driver / Vacuum Truck Operator
- Employer: Tallon Industrial Services
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Pay: $27–$32/hour, 40+ hours/week expected
- Type: Full-time, CDL B required
Operate vacuum trucks for industrial cleaning work, often in tight spaces. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) and rewards drivers who know DOT rules and can work safely on industrial sites.
First Officer – Airline Pilot
- Employer: UPS
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Permanent flight crew role
Fly Part 121 revenue flights for UPS with a focus on safe, on‑time operations. Requires ATP, First Class Medical, FCC permit, 1500+ hours, and strong recent multi‑engine turbine experience.
Driver / Mail Courier
- Employer: XBP Global
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Pick up and deliver mail and materials on set routes, keep detailed logs, and help maintain the company vehicle. Good fit if you have 1+ year driving similar vans, a clean record, and like steady, routine work.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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