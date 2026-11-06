🚌 Louisville Transportation Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Options

Louisville’s roads, rails, and runways are busy right now, and so is the hiring. If you like being on the move, there are several solid driving and mechanic roles open across the city.

Employer: ABM Industries

ABM Industries Location: Louisville, KY (UPS Worldport)

Pay: $25.25/hour

Type: Full-time

Operate a 40‑passenger shuttle bus in a secure airport environment, moving UPS employees around Worldport. Good fit if you have CDL A or B with Passenger endorsement and at least 1 year CDL experience.

Employer: ABM Industries Inc.

ABM Industries Inc. Location: Louisville, KY (UPS Worldport)

Pay: $21.25/hour

Type: Full-time

Shuttle UPS staff around the Worldport facility in a smaller vehicle—no CDL needed, just a valid driver’s license and age 18+. ABM offers a benefits package and is open to folks new or returning to the workforce.

Employer: Domino’s / MBR Management

Location: 6803 Southside Dr., Louisville, KY

Pay: $16–$30/hour with tips & mileage

Type: Full-time

Deliver pizzas around your neighborhood with flexible hours, daily tips, and paid mileage. Full‑time drivers can get health, dental, vision, 401(k) and more after 60 days.

Employer: Performance Food Group

Location: Louisville, KY (traveling role)

Pay: Average $114,000+/year , $10,000 sign-on bonus

, Type: Full-time

Cover routes when other drivers are off, with company-paid mileage, per diem, and hotels. Day‑1 benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, and steady food-service freight.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Location: Louisville, KY

Pay: $280/day minimum, avg. ~$88,000/year , $8,000 sign-on bonus

, Type: Full-time

Foodservice delivery with Monday–Friday routes, early morning starts, and home every night. Modern automatic trucks, Day‑1 health benefits, and strong earning potential.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Location: Louisville, KY (regional)

Pay: Average $86,000/year , top 10% at $89,000/year

, top 10% at Type: Full-time, Class A CDL

Run regional intermodal freight with weekly home time, lots of activity‑based pay (miles, stops, bonuses), and benefits after 30 days plus 401(k) with company match.

Employer: ILS Relocations

Location: Louisville, KY (200 Jim Court)

Pay: Household goods: $1,700–$2,000/week; Freight: $1,500–$1,700/week

Type: CDL-A, local/regional/OTR mix

Choose between household goods or freight work, with biweekly pay, health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement. Routes and home time are discussed based on your preferences.

Employer: Beast Mode Truckin

Location: Louisville, KY (Regional North)

Pay: $1,425–$1,600/week , $0.67–$0.72/mile (higher with Hazmat)

, (higher with Hazmat) Type: Full-time, Class A CDL

Run 100% no‑touch dry van across KY, OH, WV, PA, MD, MA, NJ, RI, CT with every weekend off. Late‑model trucks loaded with amenities and full benefits after 60 days.

Employer: Johnson Family Transport Inc (Contractor)

Location: Louisville, KY area / regional routes

Pay: $400/day , paid weekly

, paid weekly Type: Full-time, 1099 Sprinter van contractor

Independent contractor role delivering totes on set routes (some to/from Louisville & Cincinnati). You’ll need your own Sprinter van, pass a background & drug test, and work Monday–Saturday, about 300 miles/day.

Employer: Batesville Casket Company

Location: Louisville, KY

Pay: $21/hour

Type: Part-time, local, Saturday rotation

Drive straight trucks or tractor‑trailers delivering caskets locally with a steady 2‑day schedule and Saturday rotation. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and strong focus on safety.

Employer: The Aaron’s Company, Inc.

Location: Louisville, KY

Pay: $14.25–$15.00/hour

Type: Part-time

Deliver, install, and pick up furniture and electronics while helping in the store. Sundays off, on‑demand pay, and access to benefits, 401(k) match, and career growth for eligible team members.

Employer: ConGlobal

Location: 1803 South Park Rd, Louisville, KY 40219

Pay: $23–$25/hour (Apprentice)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8am–5pm

Hands‑on role inspecting and repairing intermodal chassis and containers. Includes paid training, competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and room to grow in the intermodal industry.

Employer: Construction Machinery Company

Location: Louisville, KY & Southern Indiana

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Type: Full-time

Repair and maintain heavy construction equipment in the shop and field. Comes with a fully equipped late‑model service truck and benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and life insurance.

Employer: Tallon Industrial Services

Location: Louisville, KY

Pay: $27–$32/hour , 40+ hours/week expected

, Type: Full-time, CDL B required

Operate vacuum trucks for industrial cleaning work, often in tight spaces. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) and rewards drivers who know DOT rules and can work safely on industrial sites.

Employer: UPS

Location: Louisville, KY

Pay: Not listed

Type: Permanent flight crew role

Fly Part 121 revenue flights for UPS with a focus on safe, on‑time operations. Requires ATP, First Class Medical, FCC permit, 1500+ hours, and strong recent multi‑engine turbine experience.

Employer: XBP Global

Location: Louisville, KY

Pay: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Pick up and deliver mail and materials on set routes, keep detailed logs, and help maintain the company vehicle. Good fit if you have 1+ year driving similar vans, a clean record, and like steady, routine work.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.