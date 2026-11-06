undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Louisville
Louisville has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. Each pup below has a unique story and is ready for a safe, loving home.
RITZ CRACKERS
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Shelter: Louisville Metro Animal Services
- Phone: (502) 473-7387
Ritz Crackers is a handsome medium-sized adult boy with a striking gray-blue coat. He’s waiting at Louisville Metro Animal Services for someone to give him a second chance and a cozy spot to call home.
👉 Meet RITZ CRACKERS and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TT
- Breed: Pitsky / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Louisville, KY)
TT is a young, sweet boy who loves his toys, loves to eat, and enjoys playing around. His current owner says he’s “a very good specimen of a dog” and believes he deserves someone who will love him and see past the pit bull label. He’s being rehomed only because the landlord will not allow pit bulls.
👉 Meet TT and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Trixie
- Breed: Beagle / Dachshund mix
- Age: Young (about 10–12 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Louisville, KY)
Trixie is a happy, high-energy young pup who loves everyone. Her owner says she gives “the best cuddles,” rides well in the car, and has had training at Double H Canine. She doesn’t need much grooming and would be a great match for an active home that can give her lots of playtime and love. She’s being rehomed because her owner is facing major surgery and can’t keep up with her energy.
👉 Meet Trixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BISCUITS AND GRAVY
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle with White
- Shelter: Louisville Metro Animal Services
- Phone: (502) 473-7387
Biscuits and Gravy is an adorable brindle-and-white puppy at Louisville Metro Animal Services. If you’re ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of love, this little guy could be your new best friend.
👉 Meet BISCUITS AND GRAVY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PUMPKIN SPICE
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle with White
- Shelter: Louisville Metro Animal Services
- Phone: (502) 473-7387
Pumpkin Spice is another sweet brindle-and-white puppy at Louisville Metro Animal Services. He’s young, eager to learn, and waiting for a family to help him grow into a wonderful companion.
👉 Meet PUMPKIN SPICE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Louisville area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these adoptable pups. Share this list with friends and neighbors so these dogs can find the loving homes they deserve.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.