🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Louisville

Louisville has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. Each pup below has a unique story and is ready for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Shelter: Louisville Metro Animal Services

Phone: (502) 473-7387

Ritz Crackers is a handsome medium-sized adult boy with a striking gray-blue coat. He’s waiting at Louisville Metro Animal Services for someone to give him a second chance and a cozy spot to call home.

👉 Meet RITZ CRACKERS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pitsky / Labrador Retriever mix

Pitsky / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Louisville, KY)

TT is a young, sweet boy who loves his toys, loves to eat, and enjoys playing around. His current owner says he’s “a very good specimen of a dog” and believes he deserves someone who will love him and see past the pit bull label. He’s being rehomed only because the landlord will not allow pit bulls.

👉 Meet TT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle / Dachshund mix

Beagle / Dachshund mix Age: Young (about 10–12 months)

Young (about 10–12 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Louisville, KY)

Trixie is a happy, high-energy young pup who loves everyone. Her owner says she gives “the best cuddles,” rides well in the car, and has had training at Double H Canine. She doesn’t need much grooming and would be a great match for an active home that can give her lots of playtime and love. She’s being rehomed because her owner is facing major surgery and can’t keep up with her energy.

👉 Meet Trixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle with White

Brindle with White Shelter: Louisville Metro Animal Services

Phone: (502) 473-7387

Biscuits and Gravy is an adorable brindle-and-white puppy at Louisville Metro Animal Services. If you’re ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of love, this little guy could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet BISCUITS AND GRAVY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle with White

Brindle with White Shelter: Louisville Metro Animal Services

Phone: (502) 473-7387

Pumpkin Spice is another sweet brindle-and-white puppy at Louisville Metro Animal Services. He’s young, eager to learn, and waiting for a family to help him grow into a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet PUMPKIN SPICE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Louisville area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these adoptable pups. Share this list with friends and neighbors so these dogs can find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.