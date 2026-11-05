🤝 Louisville Community & Social Services Jobs With Multiple Openings

Louisville has some solid part-time roles right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. These picks are all hands-on jobs where you can see your impact right away.

Employer: Catholic Charities of Louisville, Inc.

Catholic Charities of Louisville, Inc. Location: Louisville, KY (Churchill Downs & West Louisville)

Type: Part-time (20 hrs/week)

Pay: $18/hour

Run day-to-day operations at a neighborhood food pantry: keep shelves stocked, coordinate donations and pickups, and lead volunteers. Great fit if you’re organized, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want a steady weekday schedule 8:30am–12:30pm, Monday–Friday.

Employer: Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD)

Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD) Location: Louisville, KY (Leesgate Rd)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16–$20/hour (plus weekend & holiday differentials)

Work 1:1 with autistic children and others using Applied Behavior Analysis, in homes, schools, the clinic, or via telehealth. Includes paid training, clear growth steps, and extra pay for weekends/holidays if you want to build a long-term career in autism services.

Employer: Triple Crown Senior Living

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Part-time (Saturdays required)

Pay: Starting at $17/hour

Plan and lead activities that keep senior residents active and connected—think games, events, and outings. Good for someone social and creative who doesn’t mind helping with setup/cleanup and light physical tasks.

Employer: SitterTree (various churches)

Location: Louisville metro (Louisville, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown, Middletown, Prospect, Shepherdsville, Shively & more)

Type: Part-time / as-needed (you set your schedule)

Pay: Most jobs $20–$25+/hour

Pick up church nursery and children’s ministry shifts through an app—mostly Sunday mornings plus some evenings and events. Ideal if you have childcare experience, want flexible hours, and like getting paid within 24 hours after each job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.