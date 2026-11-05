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📅 Nutcracker family storytimes with Louisville Ballet
📅 Nutcracker Family Storytimes with Louisville Ballet
Children of all ages and their families are invited to Nutcracker Family Storytimes with the Louisville Ballet at several Louisville Free Public Library branches.
A Louisville Ballet dancer will read the classic holiday story The Nutcracker, then lead Nutcracker-inspired dancing and crafts. At each storytime, one lucky family will win 4 tickets to see Louisville Ballet’s production of The Brown-Forman Nutcracker.
Dates, times, and locations:
- Tue, 11/17/2026, 6:30–7:30 PM – South Central Regional
- Mon, 11/23/2026, 6:30–7:30 PM – Shawnee
- Mon, 11/30/2026, 6:30–7:30 PM – Southwest Regional
- Tue, 12/01/2026, 6:30–7:30 PM – Northeast Regional
- Wed, 12/02/2026, 6:00–7:30 PM – Saint Matthews
- Thu, 12/03/2026, 6:30–7:30 PM – Iroquois
Events are for children of all ages and their families. Just pick the branch and date that works best for you and join the fun.
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