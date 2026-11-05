📅 Nutcracker Family Storytimes with Louisville Ballet

Children of all ages and their families are invited to Nutcracker Family Storytimes with the Louisville Ballet at several Louisville Free Public Library branches.

A Louisville Ballet dancer will read the classic holiday story The Nutcracker, then lead Nutcracker-inspired dancing and crafts. At each storytime, one lucky family will win 4 tickets to see Louisville Ballet’s production of The Brown-Forman Nutcracker.

Dates, times, and locations:

Tue, 11/17/2026, 6:30–7:30 PM – South Central Regional

Mon, 11/23/2026, 6:30–7:30 PM – Shawnee

Mon, 11/30/2026, 6:30–7:30 PM – Southwest Regional

Tue, 12/01/2026, 6:30–7:30 PM – Northeast Regional

Wed, 12/02/2026, 6:00–7:30 PM – Saint Matthews

Thu, 12/03/2026, 6:30–7:30 PM – Iroquois

Events are for children of all ages and their families. Just pick the branch and date that works best for you and join the fun.