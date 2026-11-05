📢 Books & Brews 502: Adult winter reading, games & beer

📢 Winter reading, coffee, and brews for Louisville adults

Louisville Free Public Library’s Books & Brews 502 winter reading program for adults 18+ runs December 1 – February 28.

Earn points by:

Reading books

Attending library programs

Visiting participating coffee shops, breweries, and library branches

Pick up a Books & Brews 502 Passport at any LFPL branch or Pop-Up Library, get it stamped at participating spots between Dec 1 – Feb 28, and log everything in Beanstack to earn points and prizes, including completer prizes and monthly Grand Prize drawings.

Kickoff event – Bytes & Bites

Friday, December 4, 6–9 p.m.

Northeast Regional Library

After-hours retro video games, chef-made bites from the Yes, Chef! residency, and on-site B&B502 sign-ups.

Finale – 4th Annual Bombastic Book Fair