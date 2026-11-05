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📢 Books & Brews 502: Adult winter reading, games & beer

5 days ago
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📢 Winter reading, coffee, and brews for Louisville adults

Louisville Free Public Library’s Books & Brews 502 winter reading program for adults 18+ runs December 1 – February 28.

Earn points by:

  • Reading books
  • Attending library programs
  • Visiting participating coffee shops, breweries, and library branches

Pick up a Books & Brews 502 Passport at any LFPL branch or Pop-Up Library, get it stamped at participating spots between Dec 1 – Feb 28, and log everything in Beanstack to earn points and prizes, including completer prizes and monthly Grand Prize drawings.

Kickoff event – Bytes & Bites

  • Friday, December 4, 6–9 p.m.
  • Northeast Regional Library
  • After-hours retro video games, chef-made bites from the Yes, Chef! residency, and on-site B&B502 sign-ups.

Finale – 4th Annual Bombastic Book Fair

  • Friday, February 26, 6–8 p.m.
  • South Central Regional Library
  • Adults 18+ only; shop gently used books and book-fair favorites, enjoy games, crafts, prizes; beer for purchase (21+ to buy).

More Info: Books and Brews 502 | Louisville Free Public Libra...

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