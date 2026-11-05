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Louisville
📢 Books & Brews 502: Adult winter reading, games & beer
5 days ago
📢 Winter reading, coffee, and brews for Louisville adults
Louisville Free Public Library’s Books & Brews 502 winter reading program for adults 18+ runs December 1 – February 28.
Earn points by:
- Reading books
- Attending library programs
- Visiting participating coffee shops, breweries, and library branches
Pick up a Books & Brews 502 Passport at any LFPL branch or Pop-Up Library, get it stamped at participating spots between Dec 1 – Feb 28, and log everything in Beanstack to earn points and prizes, including completer prizes and monthly Grand Prize drawings.
Kickoff event – Bytes & Bites
- Friday, December 4, 6–9 p.m.
- Northeast Regional Library
- After-hours retro video games, chef-made bites from the Yes, Chef! residency, and on-site B&B502 sign-ups.
Finale – 4th Annual Bombastic Book Fair
- Friday, February 26, 6–8 p.m.
- South Central Regional Library
- Adults 18+ only; shop gently used books and book-fair favorites, enjoy games, crafts, prizes; beer for purchase (21+ to buy).
More Info: Books and Brews 502 | Louisville Free Public Libra...
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