🚚 Louisville Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Shifts & Pay Ranges

Louisville’s logistics scene is busy right now—plenty of options whether you like office coordination, warehouse work, or remote logistics.

Below are several solid openings, all tied to supply chain, transportation, or warehouse operations.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Louisville, KY (travel up to 10%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $51,900–$86,400 + potential annual incentive

Support Deloitte’s government contracts team by coordinating NDAs and purchase requisitions, tracking approvals, and keeping projects on schedule. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, like working with contracts/procurement, and have 1+ year in PMO, project coordination, or similar.

Employer: Autocar Parts LLC

Location: Louisville, KY (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~2:00 pm–10:00 pm

Coordinate after‑hours order fulfillment, track same‑day and expedited deliveries, and support warehouse activities. Great for someone with 2+ years in warehouse/logistics who likes problem‑solving and fast‑paced work.

Employer: Penske Logistics

Location: Louisville, KY (10301 Air Commerce Dr)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Tue–Fri, 7:00 pm–5:30 am

Pay: $24.97/hour (includes shift differential)

Night‑shift role handling driver check‑in/out, dispatching loads, and keeping shipping paperwork accurate. Comes with PTO, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and discounts—ideal if you have office/customer service experience and want a steady overnight schedule.

(Duplicate Indeed listing removed – same job, same employer.)

Employer: Arvato

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Help keep inventory accurate using SAP and RF systems, assign cycle counts, and monitor packaging and consumable stock. Good match if you have warehouse leadership experience, strong Excel skills, and like digging into data and process improvements.

Employer: Airgas

Location: Louisville, KY – Bishop facility

Type: Full-time

Hands‑on warehouse role moving material, loading/unloading, and operating powered industrial trucks. Offers full family benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and strong safety culture; you’ll be on your feet and lifting regularly.

Employer: Packsize

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Manage supplier relationships, negotiate contracts, and lead projects to improve procurement efficiency. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, HSA/FSA, and other voluntary benefits—best for someone with solid sourcing/procurement background.

Employer: Tennant Company

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 am–3:30 pm

Pay: $23.89–$35.91/hour

Focus on cycle counts, resolving inventory variances, and keeping parts in the right place at the right time. Includes strong benefits and 401(k) with 100% match up to 6%—great if you have SAP/Excel experience and like continuous improvement.

Employer: Motive

Location: Remote, based in/near Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $82,000–$105,000 base

Coordinate domestic and international shipments, work with carriers and 3PLs, and keep freight data clean and visible. Fully remote but tied to Louisville logistics partners—ideal for someone with 2+ years in logistics/transportation and strong Excel skills.

Healthcare Senior Service Associate Roles (Multiple Schedules)

Employer: UPS

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Weekly pay, 401(k), medical, dental, vision (after waiting period)

Hands‑on warehouse roles in UPS Healthcare, focused on order fulfillment for medical products—receiving, picking, packing, shipping, and inventory control. You’ll use RF scanners, WMS, and material‑handling equipment, and work in ambient, refrigerated, or freezer spaces.

Openings include:

All require the ability to lift up to 70 lbs, work at height with powered equipment, and pass background and drug screening.

Employer: Pegasus

Location: Louisville, KY (in person)

Type: Full-time (expected 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $20–$24/hour

Help coordinate daily transportation schedules, support dispatch, and keep trip records accurate. Nice mix of office and operations work with benefits like 401(k), dental, EAP, parental leave, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: VIP Limousine and Entertainment

Location: Louisville, KY (in person)

Type: Full-time (expected 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $20–$25/hour

Support daily delivery and transportation runs—organize schedules, verify items, and communicate with drivers and customers. Includes paid time off, paid training, fuel card, and tools provided, good for someone organized and customer‑focused.

Employer: Coleman Worldwide Moving

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$17/hour (plus incentives)

Active job wrapping, packing, lifting, and moving household goods, with travel and warehouse work mixed in. Comes with benefits, paid holidays, and a summer intern scholarship program—great for students or anyone who likes physical work and variety.

Employer: JLL

Location: Louisville, KY (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Support pick/pack/ship for drug product distribution, maintain inventory, and help with performance tracking and SOP updates. Good fit if you have 2+ years warehouse/material handling experience and like structured, quality‑driven work.

Employer: GXO Logistics

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Lead by example on the floor—train material handlers, run forklifts, use WMS, and help stage and move product. Comes with full health benefits, 401(k), and growth paths if you want to move up in warehouse leadership.

Employer: Mint Julep Experiences – Louisville

Location: Louisville, KY (in person)

Type: Full-time (expected 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $20–$24/hour

Support daily trucking operations—assist with dispatch, route planning, paperwork, and communication with drivers. Includes 401(k), dental, EAP, parental leave, relocation assistance, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: National Auto Transport

Location: Louisville, KY (in person)

Type: Full-time (expected 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $17–$22/hour

Help coordinate vehicle pickups and deliveries, track shipments, and keep transport records clean. Offers unique perks like adoption assistance, commuter help, pet insurance, and employee stock purchase plan.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Louisville logistics roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.