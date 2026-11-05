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Louisville
🏭 Louisville Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings & $130K+
3 days ago
Louisville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level warehouse work to high-paying plant leadership. Here are several strong picks worth a look this week.
Plant Manager – Dairy Manufacturing
- Employer: Wade Palmer & Associates, Inc. (recruiting for a top mid-sized U.S. dairy manufacturer)
- Location: Louisville, KY (described as a Midwest metropolitan community)
- Salary: $130,000–$170,000 base + ~20% bonus, relocation available
- Type: Full-time, on-site
This is a senior role leading a modern, recently expanded plant with about 60 hourly employees, reporting to the COO. Ideal if you have 4–5+ years in ice cream/yogurt/novelties/dairy and 5+ years upper-level management, with a strong record in P&L, budgeting, quality, and efficiency.
Manufacturing Associate Tier 1
- Employer: Dana Incorporated
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Entry-level manufacturing role with a major automotive supplier. The posting is light on details, but this is a good fit if you want to get into large-scale manufacturing with room to grow inside a global company.
Machine Operator – First Shift
- Employer: UW Solutions / Apogee Performance Surfaces
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, first shift (Mon–Thu, 4:00am–2:30pm)
Run routers (including laser), saws, forklifts, and more while rotating across departments. Good for someone with CNC or similar machine experience, who likes variety, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase, PTO, tuition help), and a four-day workweek.
CNC Machinist III
- Employer: Wastequip
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Pay: $30.71–$33.93 per hour, based on experience
- Type: Full-time
High-skill role for a 5+ year CNC pro who can program, set up, and optimize multi-axis machining centers. You’ll lead complex work, mentor junior machinists, and get a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k) with match, paid leave, and tuition assistance.
Customer Site Warehouse Support (Part-Time)
- Employer: Fastenal
- Location: 128 Carter Ave, Louisville, KY 40229
- Pay: Not listed (part-time)
- Type: Part-time, up to 28 hrs/week, Mon–Fri, 7:00am–5:00pm window
Hands-on warehouse role moving product, using handheld scanners, and prepping shipments at a customer site. Good fit if you’re 18+, can lift 25–75 lbs, want flexible hours after training, and like the idea of growing inside a Fortune 500 company; includes 401(k) with employer contribution.
2nd Shift Laser & Brake Operator
- Employer: Lantech
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Pay: $21.50/hour
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 3:15pm–1:45am)
Operate CNC laser, CNC brake, drill press, and forklift making sheet metal parts for Lantech’s packaging equipment. Comes with competitive pay, quarterly bonus, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and 8 paid holidays, plus a casual, team-focused shop.
Assembler II
- Employer: Kentucky Trailer (Marmon Holdings / Berkshire Hathaway)
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Mid-level assembly role (typically 3–5 years’ experience) building sub-assemblies and finished products using hand and power tools, presses, riveters, and drill presses. You’ll fit and adjust parts to spec, watch product quality, and handle minor machine issues in a stable, well-known manufacturing group.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always easy to find in search.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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