🏭 Louisville Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings & $130K+

Louisville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level warehouse work to high-paying plant leadership. Here are several strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Wade Palmer & Associates, Inc. (recruiting for a top mid-sized U.S. dairy manufacturer)

Wade Palmer & Associates, Inc. (recruiting for a top mid-sized U.S. dairy manufacturer) Location: Louisville, KY (described as a Midwest metropolitan community)

(described as a Midwest metropolitan community) Salary: $130,000–$170,000 base + ~20% bonus , relocation available

, relocation available Type: Full-time, on-site

This is a senior role leading a modern, recently expanded plant with about 60 hourly employees, reporting to the COO. Ideal if you have 4–5+ years in ice cream/yogurt/novelties/dairy and 5+ years upper-level management, with a strong record in P&L, budgeting, quality, and efficiency.

Employer: Dana Incorporated

Location: Louisville, KY

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Entry-level manufacturing role with a major automotive supplier. The posting is light on details, but this is a good fit if you want to get into large-scale manufacturing with room to grow inside a global company.

Employer: UW Solutions / Apogee Performance Surfaces

Location: Louisville, KY

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, first shift (Mon–Thu, 4:00am–2:30pm)

Run routers (including laser), saws, forklifts, and more while rotating across departments. Good for someone with CNC or similar machine experience, who likes variety, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase, PTO, tuition help), and a four-day workweek.

Employer: Wastequip

Location: Louisville, KY

Pay: $30.71–$33.93 per hour , based on experience

, based on experience Type: Full-time

High-skill role for a 5+ year CNC pro who can program, set up, and optimize multi-axis machining centers. You’ll lead complex work, mentor junior machinists, and get a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k) with match, paid leave, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Fastenal

Location: 128 Carter Ave, Louisville, KY 40229

Pay: Not listed (part-time)

Not listed (part-time) Type: Part-time, up to 28 hrs/week, Mon–Fri, 7:00am–5:00pm window

Hands-on warehouse role moving product, using handheld scanners, and prepping shipments at a customer site. Good fit if you’re 18+, can lift 25–75 lbs, want flexible hours after training, and like the idea of growing inside a Fortune 500 company; includes 401(k) with employer contribution.

Employer: Lantech

Location: Louisville, KY

Pay: $21.50/hour

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 3:15pm–1:45am)

Operate CNC laser, CNC brake, drill press, and forklift making sheet metal parts for Lantech’s packaging equipment. Comes with competitive pay, quarterly bonus, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and 8 paid holidays, plus a casual, team-focused shop.

Employer: Kentucky Trailer (Marmon Holdings / Berkshire Hathaway)

Location: Louisville, KY

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Mid-level assembly role (typically 3–5 years’ experience) building sub-assemblies and finished products using hand and power tools, presses, riveters, and drill presses. You’ll fit and adjust parts to spec, watch product quality, and handle minor machine issues in a stable, well-known manufacturing group.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always easy to find in search.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.