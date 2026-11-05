⚖️ Louisville Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple Openings

Louisville’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with solid options from finance to big-firm law to in-house counsel. If you’re in this space and open to a move, these three are worth a look.

Employer: Park Community Credit Union Foundation

Park Community Credit Union Foundation Location: Louisville, KY (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.47 – $31.42 per hour

Hands-on role supporting the credit union’s Compliance Management System and Enterprise Risk Management. You’ll run risk-based monitoring, help with risk assessments, track findings, and work across teams to tighten controls and keep the organization audit-ready.

Employer: FBT Gibbons LLP

Location: Louisville, KY (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $170,000 – $195,000 base salary + potential quarterly, annual, and subjective bonuses

National full-service firm seeking an associate with 2–5 years of Chapter 11 and restructuring experience. You’ll work on complex corporate reorganizations, workouts, and related litigation, with structured training, mentorship, and a clear path to partnership.

Employer: Sazerac Company

Location: Louisville, KY (Hybrid, in-office expectations)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary and comprehensive benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO)

Newly created senior role leading global trademark and brand protection strategy for Sazerac’s huge spirits portfolio (think Buffalo Trace, Pappy Van Winkle, Fireball, and more). Ideal if you have 5+ years of trademark experience and want to be a strategic partner to marketing and innovation teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture than the headline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.