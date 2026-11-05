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⚖️ Louisville Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple Openings
Louisville’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with solid options from finance to big-firm law to in-house counsel. If you’re in this space and open to a move, these three are worth a look.
Compliance Specialist II
- Employer: Park Community Credit Union Foundation
- Location: Louisville, KY (On-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30.47 – $31.42 per hour
Hands-on role supporting the credit union’s Compliance Management System and Enterprise Risk Management. You’ll run risk-based monitoring, help with risk assessments, track findings, and work across teams to tighten controls and keep the organization audit-ready.
Bankruptcy and Restructuring Associate Attorney
- Employer: FBT Gibbons LLP
- Location: Louisville, KY (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $170,000 – $195,000 base salary + potential quarterly, annual, and subjective bonuses
National full-service firm seeking an associate with 2–5 years of Chapter 11 and restructuring experience. You’ll work on complex corporate reorganizations, workouts, and related litigation, with structured training, mentorship, and a clear path to partnership.
Senior Counsel – Trademarks
- Employer: Sazerac Company
- Location: Louisville, KY (Hybrid, in-office expectations)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive salary and comprehensive benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO)
Newly created senior role leading global trademark and brand protection strategy for Sazerac’s huge spirits portfolio (think Buffalo Trace, Pappy Van Winkle, Fireball, and more). Ideal if you have 5+ years of trademark experience and want to be a strategic partner to marketing and innovation teams.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture than the headline.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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