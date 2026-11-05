🧑‍💼 Louisville HR Jobs With Multiple Roles From Entry to $229K

Louisville’s HR scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level support to senior consulting. If you’re building or leveling up an HR career, these roles cover public sector, healthcare, and big consulting.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Louisville, KY (Government & Public Services clients)

(Government & Public Services clients) Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,200 – $229,100 + potential annual incentive

+ potential annual incentive Deadline: Recruiting ends December 18, 2026

This is a senior Workday HCM role leading Time Tracking & Absence implementations end-to-end. Ideal if you’re Workday-certified, have 5+ years of HCM experience, and want to lead projects, mentor others, and travel while working with public sector clients.

Employer: Jefferson County Clerk's Office

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re early in your HR career and want broad exposure. You’ll support recruitment, onboarding, records, leave, training, and HR reporting, while learning multiple HR functions in a professional public office setting.

Employer: Jefferson County Clerk's Office

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is more advanced and hands-on across recruiting, onboarding, compliance, training, engagement, and workforce development. Good for someone with several years of HR/administrative experience who likes being the go-to person for smooth HR operations.

Employer: The Salvation Army (Division-level role)

(Division-level role) Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $72,000 per year

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b), tuition reimbursement, and more

If you love numbers and structure, this compensation-focused HR role might be your lane. You’ll administer pay programs, write and evaluate job descriptions, manage performance evaluations, and handle EEOC/AAP/OSHA reporting.

Employer: Valhalla Post Acute

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a scheduling-heavy role in a healthcare setting, focused on nursing staff coverage, attendance tracking, and onboarding coordination. Good for organized, people-focused candidates who can juggle calls, schedules, and last-minute changes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—HR roles in Louisville tend to move fast and new ones pop up all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.