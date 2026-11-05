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🏥 Louisville Healthcare Jobs: Multiple High-Pay & Bonus Roles
Louisville’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now — lots of options whether you’re into bedside care, imaging, labs, or pharmacy. Here are several solid roles with clear pay, hours, and perks so you can see what fits fast.
Diagnostic Radiologic Technology – VA Medical Center
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Louisville, KY (Robley Rex VA Medical Center)
- Type: Full-time, GS-5 to GS-8
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm
- Pay/Benefits: Competitive federal pay; 37–50 days paid time off/year, federal pension, 401(k) with up to 5% VA match, federal health/vision/dental, paid parental leave, childcare subsidy
- Why it’s appealing: Core radiology role serving veterans, with strong federal benefits and clear grade progression. You’ll perform a full range of diagnostic X-ray exams (including contrast studies, portables, and OR cases) and can grow from entry to full performance level.
Travel ICU Registered Nurse – $2,149/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Travel RN
- Specialty: ICU / Intensive Care Unit
- Pay: Estimated $2,149 per week (36 hrs, 12-hr night shifts)
- Duration: 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week
- Why it’s appealing: High weekly pay for ICU experience plus day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid private housing, travel reimbursement, and a dedicated recruiter. Good fit if you like critical care and want a short-term Louisville assignment.
Travel Emergency Room Registered Nurse – $2,054/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Travel RN
- Specialty: ED / Emergency Department
- Pay: Estimated $2,054 per week (36 hrs, 12-hr evening shifts)
- Duration: 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week
- Why it’s appealing: ER travel role with strong weekly pay, evening shifts, and the usual Medical Solutions perks: day-one benefits, 401(k) with company contribution, housing options, and license/cert reimbursement.
(Note: A second ER listing from Medical Solutions is essentially the same role with a different job ID, so only one is shown here.)
Travel Operating Room RN – $2,335/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Travel RN
- Specialty: OR / Operating Room
- Pay: Estimated $2,335 per week (36 hrs, 12-hr day shifts)
- Duration: 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week
- Why it’s appealing: One of the higher-paying options on this list for OR nurses. You get day shifts, travel perks, day-one benefits, and support with housing, travel, and certifications.
Locum Physician – Pediatric Anesthesiology
- Employer: CompHealth
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Locum Tenens / Contract
- Schedule: 7am–3pm or 7am–5pm, no call, no OT, no weekends
- Requirements: Pediatric anesthesia fellowship or grandfathered; 3–5+ years’ experience; airway management, regional anesthesia, perioperative care, Saphenous IV experience
- Why it’s appealing: Multiple full-time locum slots with weekday-only hours and CompHealth handling housing, travel, malpractice, and credentialing. Good if you want predictable days and weekly pay without extra call.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,255/week
- Employer: Cross Country Allied
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Travel Allied Health – CT Tech
- Pay: Estimated $2,255 per week (36 hrs, 12-hr night shifts)
- Duration: 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week
- Requirements: ARRT (CT) or 5+ yrs CT experience, active state license, BLS, 2+ yrs acute care
- Why it’s appealing: High-volume CT role (ED, main CT, procedures) with strong pay, varied shifts over the contract, and benefits like private housing, health insurance, 401(k), and travel reimbursement.
Travel RN – GI/Endoscopy – $1,980/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Travel RN
- Specialty: GI / Endoscopy
- Pay: Estimated $1,980 per week (36 hrs, 9-hr day shifts)
- Duration: 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week
- Why it’s appealing: Day-shift endoscopy schedule with solid weekly pay and the full Medical Solutions travel package: day-one benefits, housing options, per diem, and license/cert reimbursement.
Pharmacy Technician / Inbound Care Coordinator – $22+/hr
- Employer: CareMed Specialty Pharmacy
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time, On-site
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 10:30am–7:00pm EST
- Pay: Starting from $22.00/hour and up
- Bonus: $5,000 sign-on (for starts before Dec 31, 2026)
- Why it’s appealing: Stable specialty pharmacy role focused on inbound calls, coordinating deliveries, and patient support. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, and tuition reimbursement.
RN – Telemetry (Travel Program)
- Employer: Vibra Travels
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time, Travel RN – Telemetry
- Pay: Competitive hourly rate plus tax-free stipend (if eligible)
- Why it’s appealing: Travel-style telemetry work while staying with one company and one recruiter. No mid-contract pay cuts, referral bonuses up to $1,000, license reimbursement for new states, and access to multiple partner facilities.
(Several identical Vibra Telemetry RN postings are combined here into one listing.)
Pharmacy Technician – Fulfillment – $22.50+/hr + Shift Diff
- Employer: Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time, On-site
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 11:00am–7:30pm EST
- Pay: Starting $22.50/hour and up
- Differential: +$3/hour late shift differential
- Bonus: $5,000 sign-on (before Oct 31, 2026) + potential $500 CPhT/CPhT-ADV bonus
- Why it’s appealing: Closed-door oncology pharmacy with steady weekday hours, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, quarterly bonus), and room to grow your oncology expertise.
RN – Operating Room (Travel Program)
- Employer: Vibra Travels
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time, Travel RN – OR
- Pay: Competitive hourly rate plus tax-free stipend (if applicable)
- Why it’s appealing: OR travel assignments with one consistent recruiter, access to multiple health systems, no mid-contract pay cuts, and license reimbursement when you pick up work in new states.
Pharmacy Technician – Data Entry/Intake – $23+/hr, Hybrid
- Employer: CareMed Specialty Pharmacy
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time, Hybrid/Remote after training
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, shifts between 8:00am–8:00pm EST (8–4:30, 9–5:30, or 11:30–8)
- Pay: $23.00/hour and up + Quarterly Incentive Bonus
- Bonus: $5,000 sign-on (before Dec 31, 2026)
- Why it’s appealing: Great if you want pharmacy tech work with hybrid/remote flexibility. You’ll handle data entry, intake, and refills, with solid benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.
RN – PACU (Travel Program)
- Employer: Vibra Travels
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time, Travel RN – PACU
- Pay: Competitive hourly rate plus tax-free stipend (if eligible)
- Why it’s appealing: PACU-focused travel work with one employer, referral bonuses up to $1,000, and your pick of assignments across partner facilities while keeping a single recruiter.
Medical Lab Technician – Full-time
- Employer: Spero Health
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Role: Clinical lab testing (blood/urine), QC, reagent prep, instrument maintenance (Olympus AU640)
- Requirements: Bachelor’s in science or medical technology or equivalent experience
- Why it’s appealing: Mission-driven role supporting addiction treatment (“Saving Lives, Instilling Hope and Restoring Relationships”) with solid benefits: medical, dental, vision, company-paid life and disability, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, wellness perks, and growth opportunities.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh — Louisville healthcare roles are moving fast right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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