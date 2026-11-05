🏥 Louisville Healthcare Jobs: Multiple High-Pay & Bonus Roles

Louisville’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now — lots of options whether you’re into bedside care, imaging, labs, or pharmacy. Here are several solid roles with clear pay, hours, and perks so you can see what fits fast.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Louisville, KY (Robley Rex VA Medical Center)

(Robley Rex VA Medical Center) Type: Full-time, GS-5 to GS-8

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm

Pay/Benefits: Competitive federal pay; 37–50 days paid time off/year , federal pension, 401(k) with up to 5% VA match , federal health/vision/dental, paid parental leave, childcare subsidy

Competitive federal pay; , federal pension, , federal health/vision/dental, paid parental leave, childcare subsidy Why it’s appealing: Core radiology role serving veterans, with strong federal benefits and clear grade progression. You’ll perform a full range of diagnostic X-ray exams (including contrast studies, portables, and OR cases) and can grow from entry to full performance level.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Travel RN

Specialty: ICU / Intensive Care Unit

Pay: Estimated $2,149 per week (36 hrs, 12-hr night shifts)

(36 hrs, 12-hr shifts) Duration: 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week

, 36 hrs/week Why it’s appealing: High weekly pay for ICU experience plus day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid private housing, travel reimbursement, and a dedicated recruiter. Good fit if you like critical care and want a short-term Louisville assignment.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Travel RN

Specialty: ED / Emergency Department

Pay: Estimated $2,054 per week (36 hrs, 12-hr evening shifts)

(36 hrs, 12-hr shifts) Duration: 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week

, 36 hrs/week Why it’s appealing: ER travel role with strong weekly pay, evening shifts, and the usual Medical Solutions perks: day-one benefits, 401(k) with company contribution, housing options, and license/cert reimbursement.

(Note: A second ER listing from Medical Solutions is essentially the same role with a different job ID, so only one is shown here.)

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Travel RN

Specialty: OR / Operating Room

Pay: Estimated $2,335 per week (36 hrs, 12-hr day shifts)

(36 hrs, 12-hr shifts) Duration: 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week

, 36 hrs/week Why it’s appealing: One of the higher-paying options on this list for OR nurses. You get day shifts, travel perks, day-one benefits, and support with housing, travel, and certifications.

Employer: CompHealth

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Locum Tenens / Contract

Schedule: 7am–3pm or 7am–5pm , no call, no OT, no weekends

, Requirements: Pediatric anesthesia fellowship or grandfathered; 3–5+ years’ experience ; airway management, regional anesthesia, perioperative care, Saphenous IV experience

Pediatric anesthesia fellowship or grandfathered; ; airway management, regional anesthesia, perioperative care, Saphenous IV experience Why it’s appealing: Multiple full-time locum slots with weekday-only hours and CompHealth handling housing, travel, malpractice, and credentialing. Good if you want predictable days and weekly pay without extra call.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Travel Allied Health – CT Tech

Pay: Estimated $2,255 per week (36 hrs, 12-hr night shifts)

(36 hrs, 12-hr shifts) Duration: 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week

, 36 hrs/week Requirements: ARRT (CT) or 5+ yrs CT experience, active state license, BLS , 2+ yrs acute care

ARRT (CT) or 5+ yrs CT experience, active state license, , 2+ yrs acute care Why it’s appealing: High-volume CT role (ED, main CT, procedures) with strong pay, varied shifts over the contract, and benefits like private housing, health insurance, 401(k), and travel reimbursement.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Travel RN

Specialty: GI / Endoscopy

Pay: Estimated $1,980 per week (36 hrs, 9-hr day shifts)

(36 hrs, shifts) Duration: 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week

, 36 hrs/week Why it’s appealing: Day-shift endoscopy schedule with solid weekly pay and the full Medical Solutions travel package: day-one benefits, housing options, per diem, and license/cert reimbursement.

Employer: CareMed Specialty Pharmacy

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, On-site

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 10:30am–7:00pm EST

Pay: Starting from $22.00/hour and up

Bonus: $5,000 sign-on (for starts before Dec 31, 2026)

(for starts before Dec 31, 2026) Why it’s appealing: Stable specialty pharmacy role focused on inbound calls, coordinating deliveries, and patient support. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, Travel RN – Telemetry

Pay: Competitive hourly rate plus tax-free stipend (if eligible)

Competitive hourly rate (if eligible) Why it’s appealing: Travel-style telemetry work while staying with one company and one recruiter. No mid-contract pay cuts, referral bonuses up to $1,000, license reimbursement for new states, and access to multiple partner facilities.

(Several identical Vibra Telemetry RN postings are combined here into one listing.)

Employer: Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, On-site

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 11:00am–7:30pm EST

Pay: Starting $22.50/hour and up

Differential: +$3/hour late shift differential

Bonus: $5,000 sign-on (before Oct 31, 2026) + potential $500 CPhT/CPhT-ADV bonus

(before Oct 31, 2026) + potential Why it’s appealing: Closed-door oncology pharmacy with steady weekday hours, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, quarterly bonus), and room to grow your oncology expertise.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, Travel RN – OR

Pay: Competitive hourly rate plus tax-free stipend (if applicable)

Competitive hourly rate (if applicable) Why it’s appealing: OR travel assignments with one consistent recruiter, access to multiple health systems, no mid-contract pay cuts, and license reimbursement when you pick up work in new states.

Employer: CareMed Specialty Pharmacy

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, Hybrid/Remote after training

Schedule: Mon–Fri, shifts between 8:00am–8:00pm EST (8–4:30, 9–5:30, or 11:30–8)

Mon–Fri, shifts between (8–4:30, 9–5:30, or 11:30–8) Pay: $23.00/hour and up + Quarterly Incentive Bonus

Bonus: $5,000 sign-on (before Dec 31, 2026)

(before Dec 31, 2026) Why it’s appealing: Great if you want pharmacy tech work with hybrid/remote flexibility. You’ll handle data entry, intake, and refills, with solid benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, Travel RN – PACU

Pay: Competitive hourly rate plus tax-free stipend (if eligible)

Competitive hourly rate (if eligible) Why it’s appealing: PACU-focused travel work with one employer, referral bonuses up to $1,000, and your pick of assignments across partner facilities while keeping a single recruiter.

Employer: Spero Health

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Role: Clinical lab testing (blood/urine), QC, reagent prep, instrument maintenance (Olympus AU640)

Clinical lab testing (blood/urine), QC, reagent prep, instrument maintenance (Olympus AU640) Requirements: Bachelor’s in science or medical technology or equivalent experience

or equivalent experience Why it’s appealing: Mission-driven role supporting addiction treatment (“Saving Lives, Instilling Hope and Restoring Relationships”) with solid benefits: medical, dental, vision, company-paid life and disability, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, wellness perks, and growth opportunities.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh — Louisville healthcare roles are moving fast right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.