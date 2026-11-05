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👔 Louisville Executive & Management Jobs with Multiple Openings
Louisville’s leadership job market is busy right now, from construction and retail to healthcare, tech, and hospitality. If you’re ready to step into (or move up in) management, these roles span on-site, hybrid, and fully remote options.
Project Manager, AFG
Employer: JE Dunn Construction
Location: Louisville, KY (travel to project sites)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead advanced industrial, data center, and semiconductor construction projects with JE Dunn’s Advanced Facilities Group. You’ll own safety, schedule, budget, and subcontractor management on large, complex builds.
General Manager (01423) – 2400 Brownsboro Rd
Employer: Domino’s
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Run the full operation of a busy Domino’s store, from P&L and budgeting to team leadership and customer experience. Great fit if you like fast-paced work and owning results.
General Manager (01435) – 7924 Fegenbush Lane
Employer: Domino’s / MBR Management (franchise)
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed; offers competitive wages, bonus structure, health/dental/vision, 401(k)
Lead store operations and a growing team with strong support from a local franchise group. Includes advancement opportunities, paid training, and food discounts.
General Manager (01427) – 8404 Preston Hwy
Employer: Domino’s / MBR Management (franchise)
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed; similar bonus and benefits package
Oversee daily operations, financials, and team performance at this Preston Hwy location. Ideal if you have prior restaurant/retail leadership and want a clear path to grow.
General Manager (01433) – 5400 Preston Hwy
Employer: Domino’s / MBR Management (franchise)
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed; includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), bonuses
Lead strategy, staffing, and customer service at another high-volume Preston Hwy store. Strong fit if you like hands-on leadership and building a high-performing crew.
Head of Global Contracting
Employer: Schneider Electric
Location: Louisville, KY (global scope; U.S.-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $168,800 – $253,200/year (base + short-term incentives)
Own the global contracting function for Schneider’s Sustainability Business—leading transformation, digital tools, and a worldwide team. Big role for someone with 15+ years in commercial contracting and global leadership.
Assistant Project Manager
Employer: Hussung Mechanical
Location: Louisville, KY (in person)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed; offers health, dental, vision, PTO
Support mechanical construction projects (HVAC, plumbing, piping) from the office and field. Great stepping-stone if you have 1–3 years’ experience and want to grow into full PM.
Project Manager
Employer: Hussung Mechanical
Location: Louisville, KY (in person)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed; includes 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO
Lead commercial mechanical projects end-to-end, managing budgets, schedules, subcontractors, and Procore workflows. Ideal for someone with HVAC/plumbing/piping background ready to own full project delivery.
Sr Manager, Product Planning
Employer: Midea America
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed; comprehensive benefits
Own multi-year product roadmaps for major/home appliances and lead the new product introduction (NPI) process. Perfect for someone with 7+ years in home appliances and strong product strategy skills.
Project Manager
Employer: Alliant Technologies, LLC
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Manage multiple industrial automation and controls projects, from proposal through commissioning. You’ll oversee budgets, schedules, engineering teams, and client relationships—great for someone with an engineering degree and 5+ years PM.
FSO Tech Consulting – Life Insurance Technology Program Delivery, Manager
Employer: EY
Location: Anywhere in U.S. (includes Louisville; travel as needed)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $128,400 – $267,400/year (range varies by location)
Lead large tech transformation programs for life insurance clients, focusing on systems, operations, and SPM solutions. Great if you have 10+ years in enterprise implementations and strong Agile/Scrum experience.
Continuous Improvement Manager
Employer: Danfoss
Location: Louisville, KY (onsite manufacturing site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed; annual bonus and strong benefits noted
Drive Lean and continuous improvement across a manufacturing and distribution site. You’ll lead workshops, coach teams, and improve safety, quality, and productivity.
Director, Public Affairs & Strategy
Employer: Humana
Location: Remote, with travel to Louisville, KY and other hubs
Type: Full-time
Salary: $184,800 – $254,100/year + bonus
Lead high-impact work at the intersection of healthcare policy, strategy, and advocacy, reporting to the SVP. Ideal for someone with 7+ years in healthcare strategy/consulting and strong executive presence.
District Manager – Louisville Area
Employer: ALDI USA
Location: Louisville, KY area (Greenwood division; daily travel)
Type: Full-time
Starting Salary: $95,000 + $5,000 signing bonus; rises to $130,000 by Year 4
Join ALDI’s 44-week District Manager Trainee program, then oversee multiple stores, leading teams, financials, and operations. Strong fit for recent or early-career grads with a business degree who want a clear, high-earning path.
Construction Senior Project Manager – Energy & Infrastructure
Employer: Kelley Construction, Inc.
Location: Louisville, KY (some travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110,000 – $140,000/year
Run heavy industrial projects (oil & gas, petrochemical, energy, renewables) with big civil and concrete scopes. You’ll oversee multi-million-dollar jobs, contracts, risk, and a project team.
Commercial Construction Project Manager
Employer: Kelley Construction, Inc.
Location: Louisville, KY (some travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $75,000 – $100,000/year
Manage commercial builds like healthcare, restaurants, offices, and warehouses from estimating through closeout. Great if you have 5+ years PM experience and can handle budgets, schedules, and client relationships.
Enterprise AI Portfolio Principal
Employer: Humana
Location: Louisville, KY or Chicago, IL (hybrid: 3 days in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $142,300 – $195,700/year + bonus
Shape Humana’s Enterprise AI investment portfolio, aligning funding, capacity, and outcomes. Ideal for someone with 7+ years in portfolio/program/tech strategy and strong financial and executive-reporting skills.
Regional Vice President of Operations, Lifestyle Division
Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group
Location: Louisville, KY (extensive travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $210,000 – $220,000/year
Oversee a portfolio of lifestyle hotels, leading GMs, revenue, sales, and guest experience across multiple properties. Best for seasoned hotel leaders with 10+ years regional ops experience and strong F&B background.
Scrum Master L2
Employer: Wipro
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $80,000 – $158,000/year
Serve as Scrum Master for agile teams, removing blockers, running ceremonies, and driving adoption of Agile and engineering best practices. Good fit if you have 8–10 years’ experience and want to stay close to delivery.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s fresh—Louisville leadership roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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