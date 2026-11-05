🎓 Louisville Education Jobs with Multiple Openings, Up to $100K

Louisville has a nice mix of education roles right now, from early childhood to higher ed and leadership. If you like working with students or supporting schools, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: La Petite Academy

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This lead role in a child care center lets you run your own classroom, mentor other teachers, and build strong relationships with families. Perks include 50% childcare discount, flexible schedules (no nights or weekends), health benefits, 401(k) match, and lots of training and tuition support.

Employer: Bright Start Early Intervention

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time / Part-time / Contract (flexible)

Salary: About $82/hour

Work with children ages birth–3 in homes or daycares, helping them hit key developmental milestones. This contract role is very flexible—you choose your caseload, hours, and service area—great for current preschool teachers wanting extra income or those building to full-time.

Employer: Louisville Classical Academy

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Starting July 1, 2027, you’ll both teach and lead a small high school (average class size ~8) as it grows toward its first graduating class. This role is ideal for an experienced teacher ready to manage faculty, shape curriculum, and help guide college prep in a tight-knit independent school.

Employer: Louisville Classical Academy

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Beginning August 2027, teach science and some math to small classes (4–5 sections per day) in a classical school setting. You’ll mix labs, discussion, and lecture, help refine a rigorous curriculum, and enjoy benefits like health insurance and 50% tuition remission for your children.

Employer: Bailey Education Group, LLC

Location: Louisville, KY (travel to districts in-state)

Type: 1099 Contract Consultant

Salary: Competitive daily contract rate (not listed)

Coach principals, superintendents, and school leaders on data-driven improvement, accountability, and school culture. This is a good fit for seasoned administrators who want to mentor others; projects are assigned based on your expertise and location, and you must not be currently under contract with a district.

Employer: Alpha School

Location: Listed for Louisville, KY (role is at an Alpha campus; current openings in AZ, OK, TN, TX)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $100,000/year

Lead a K–3 cohort where software handles academics and you focus on life skills like confidence, focus, and communication. This high-energy role is great for people with 3+ years working directly with young kids (camps, youth sports, theater, etc.) who want six-figure pay and are open to working at one of Alpha’s current campuses.

Employer: Galen College of Nursing

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help future nurses navigate the enrollment process—from first inquiry to program start—at a large, well-known nursing college. You’ll give campus tours, explain program expectations, and guide students through paperwork, with access to strong HCA Healthcare benefits, tuition support, and a 401(k) with match.

Employer: Louisville Classical Academy

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Join a 12-student Montessori classroom (ages 3–5) as an assistant, with a path to becoming a lead teacher after training. Start as early as January 2027 or August 2027, and get benefits like health, dental, vision, paid time off, and 50% tuition remission for your kids.

Employer: Almost Home Infant Care & Preschool

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $13–$16/hour

Take charge of an infant classroom, plan developmentally appropriate activities, and mentor assistants while keeping babies safe, loved, and engaged. This is a hands-on role for someone who truly enjoys working with infants and wants to shape a warm, consistent environment.

Employer: Planet Fitness

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

If you like teaching adults more than kids, this role has you running group fitness sessions, helping members set goals, and doing some front-desk work. Perks include health insurance options, PTO, 401(k) with match, free gym access, free tanning and spa services, and daily pay options.

Employer: Kids R Us Enrichment & Development Center

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,440.85–$58,337.37/year

Lead a licensed early childhood center, overseeing curriculum, staff, budgets, and licensing compliance for infants through preschoolers. Requires a CDA and 5+ years as a director, and comes with a solid benefits package including 401(k) with match, health/vision/dental, PTO, and professional development support.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.