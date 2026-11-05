🏗️ Louisville Architecture & Engineering: Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Louisville’s building and infrastructure scene is busy right now, from data centers to highways and airports. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are several solid options here with good pay and growth paths.

Employer: PPL Corporation (LG&E and KU)

PPL Corporation (LG&E and KU) Location: Louisville, KY (Broadway office, travel required)

(Broadway office, travel required) Type: Full-time

Focus: Heavy industrial / major capital power projects

Front-facing field role on gas plants, solar, battery storage, and environmental projects. Great if you’re a civil or construction engineer (ABET BS required) who likes job-site leadership, safety, and managing contractors on big utility work.

Employer: Geosyntec Consultants

Location: Louisville, KY or other US offices / hybrid / remote

Type: Full-time

Focus: National dams & hydraulic structures practice

Senior role for a PE/SE with 10+ years in dam engineering who can both sell and deliver work. You’ll lead business development and technical delivery on dams, spillways, levees, and flood infrastructure across the country.

Employer: PIC Group, Inc.

Location: Kentucky (project-based)

Type: Contract

Focus: Combined-cycle / gas turbine facility startup

Lead electrical commissioning on a combined-cycle plant, with GE 7HA.03 and Mark VI/VIe strongly preferred. Ideal if you’ve already run commissioning crews and want a focused, high-impact contract.

Employer: NAES Corporation

Location: Kentucky (project-based)

Type: Contract

Focus: Same combined-cycle / gas turbine scope

Very similar scope to the PIC role: lead testing, energization, and turnover for a gas turbine plant. Good fit if you come from power commissioning and want another major project on your resume.

Employer: HDR

Location: Louisville, KY (and other KY/TN offices; hybrid possible)

(and other KY/TN offices; hybrid possible) Type: Full-time

Focus: Substation / power delivery leadership

Lead a team of substation engineers and EITs on grid and data center projects. Great for someone with 5+ years in power, a PE, and consulting experience who wants more client-facing and team leadership responsibility.

Employer: FlatironDragados

Location: Louisville, KY (traveling assignment)

Type: Full-time, traveling

Salary: $70,000 – $95,000/year

Focus: Field engineering for advanced tech / data center projects

Hands-on field role overseeing production, quantities, and specs on complex projects. Good for a BS in Civil and 1+ year construction engineering who likes travel and wants big-project experience.

Employer: WSP USA

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Focus: Soils, aggregate, asphalt testing lab leadership

Run an accredited geotechnical/CMT lab, supervise techs, manage QA systems, and keep AASHTO/ASTM compliance tight. Great for someone with 8+ years lab testing and 3+ years supervising who enjoys technical detail and operations.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Louisville, KY or any U.S. location (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $69,300 – $121,200/year (hourly within this range)

(hourly within this range) Focus: Structural drafting/BIM for hyperscale data centers

Support structural engineers on large data centers using Revit and AutoCAD. Perfect if you have 5+ years structural drafting, want national-scale projects, and like working with BIM tools.

Employer: Mi-Tech Services, Inc. (Michels Corporation)

Location: Louisville, KY (travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Focus: Survey for energy, utility, and telecom projects

Field-heavy role doing construction staking, boundary and topo surveys, and control for infrastructure work. Great for someone with 5+ years surveying and a valid driver’s license who doesn’t mind travel.

Employer: Foth

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Focus: Airport civil design (airfields, roads, drainage)

Join a growing aviation team working on airfield pavements, stormwater, utilities, and phasing. Good for a BS in Civil plus some construction observation/admin experience, especially if you’re curious about airport work.

Employer: STV

Location: Louisville, KY (also Glasgow, Lexington, Owensboro)

(also Glasgow, Lexington, Owensboro) Type: Full-time

Salary range: $64,848.58 – $74,112.66/year

Focus: Highway and roadway design for KYTC/DOT

Design roadway geometry, staging, signing, and drainage on a mix of highway, bridge, and bike/ped projects. Great for an EIT with roadway/drainage experience and MicroStation/OpenRoads skills.

Employer: RBS Design Group

Location: Louisville, KY (in-person)

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary range: $72,000 – $95,000/year

Focus: Schools, civic, municipal, and industrial projects

Lead projects from concept through construction for school districts, cities, counties, and industrial clients. Ideal if you’re a licensed architect (or within a year), 5+ years experience, and want to run your own projects with strong benefits and licensure support.

Employer: Commonwealth of Kentucky – Transportation Cabinet

Location: Louisville, KY (8310 Westport Rd)

Type: Full-time, Executive Branch

Salary: $4,444.06 – $6,666.08 monthly

Application deadline: 11/14/2026 (11:59 PM ET)

State role in the Engineering Support Branch – Structures Section, managing roadway-related engineering projects and approving documents as a Kentucky PE (or able to get one within 6 months). Comes with full state benefits and pension.

Employer: UPS

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, union

Pay: $23.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9:00 PM – 5:00 AM

Hands-on role supporting mechanical, electrical, and automation systems in a major logistics environment. Good entry/early-career fit if you have an engineering degree and want real-world experience with conveyors, controls, and process improvement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many employers here are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.