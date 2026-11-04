⚖️ Louisville Legal & Compliance – Multiple Paralegal & Claims Roles

Louisville’s legal scene is busy right now, especially around litigation and insurance claims. If you’ve got paralegal or claims experience, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC

Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Healthcare-focused paralegal role supporting attorneys on medical negligence, fraud, and insurance disputes. You’ll handle court filings in state and federal court, manage medical and records requests, work with tools like Relativity, and keep complex healthcare cases organized.

Employer: CNA Insurance

CNA Insurance Location: Louisville, KY (near any CNA office; hybrid options)

Type: Full-time

Salary: National base range $54,000–$103,000 annually (varies by location and experience)

Handle employment practices and D&O claims for private and non-profit clients, with a focus on litigated files and coverage analysis. Good fit if you have insurance litigation/coverage experience, like working claims strategy with defense counsel, and want a role with clear authority to negotiate and settle claims.

Employer: Isaacs & Isaacs

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time (up to ~45 hours/week)

Full-time (up to ~45 hours/week) Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of paralegals on personal injury litigation cases across Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio. You’ll mentor paralegals, oversee case flow, track KPIs, and jump into casework when needed—great if you have 4+ years in KY personal injury litigation and want to move into leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.