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Louisville
📋 Louisville admin jobs with multiple openings at $19+/hr
2 days ago
Louisville has some solid office jobs right now, especially if you’re organized and like helping people. Here are a few worth a look this week.
Administrative Assistant (Non-Profit, Temp-to-Hire)
- Employer: Kelly (non-profit client)
- Location: Louisville, KY 40202
- Type: Full-time, Temp-to-Hire
- Pay: $19–$20/hour
- Help keep a non-profit running smoothly with scheduling, data entry, meeting minutes, and front-desk support. Great if you have 2+ years admin experience (healthcare, non-profit, or social services is a plus) and want steady weekday hours (Mon–Fri, 8:00–4:00, 37.5 hrs/week).
Medical Receptionist
- Employer: OrthoCincy
- Location: Louisville, KY (orthopedic medical office)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Front-desk role greeting patients, handling phones, scheduling, payments, and electronic medical records. Good fit if you have 1+ year of customer service, like a busy medical office setting, and can handle changing schedules, some overtime, and travel between locations.
Office Assistant
- Employer: The Car Park, LLC
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- General office support: answering calls, updating paperwork, tracking documents, and keeping supplies stocked. Comes with a strong benefits package (PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and more) and only requires a high school diploma and about 1 year of similar experience.
Mailroom Clerk
- Employer: C&W Services
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.55–$23.00/hour
- Active role handling incoming/outgoing mail, packages, supply inventory, and light office setups and moves. Good if you’re detail-oriented, can lift 50–75 lbs, and want solid pay plus access to health, dental, vision, retirement, and other benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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