Louisville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in behavioral health and hospital support. If you’re looking to grow your career close to home, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: AdventHealth

AdventHealth Location: Louisville, CO (100 Health Park Dr)

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: $19.19 – $28.78/hour

Highlights: Front-desk style role in imaging—greeting patients, answering phones, registering visits, handling co-pays, and managing imaging records under HIPAA rules. Good fit if you have 1+ year of customer service, solid computer skills, and want strong benefits from Day One (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, parental leave).

Employer: Centennial Peaks Hospital (UHS)

Location: Louisville, CO 80027

Type: Part-time, Evenings, In person

Pay: $30.00 – $40.00/hour

Highlights: Provide group therapy and relapse-prevention planning for adults in an Intensive Outpatient Program focused on substance use. Requires CAC or CAS and a Bachelor’s in Psychology, Social Work, or related field; experience with behavioral health or substance use is a plus. Comes with a big benefits package (health, vision, dental, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition and student loan help).

Employer: Centennial Peaks Hospital (UHS)

Location: Louisville, CO 80027

Type: Full-time, In person

Pay: $33.33 – $49.99/hour

Highlights: Behind-the-scenes clinical role reviewing charts, managing medical necessity and authorizations, and working with insurance to support patient length of stay and level of care. Best for a bachelor’s-prepared healthcare professional or RN with 3–5 years of psychiatric care experience; advanced licensure (RN, LCSW, LPC) and a master’s are preferred. Includes robust benefits and growth options within UHS.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings listed on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.