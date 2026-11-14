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🏭 Louisville, CO Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Manufacturing is busy in Louisville, CO right now, especially in medical devices and high‑performance auto parts. If you like hands-on work and solid pay, these local roles are worth a look.
Assembly and Test Technician (Medical Devices)
- Employer: Actalent
- Location: Louisville, CO (fully onsite)
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $25.00 – $32.00/hour
- Application deadline: Nov 27, 2026
Work on electromechanical assemblies for a medical device manufacturer, from cleanroom blister packs to new product builds. Good fit if you have 4–5 years of assembly experience, can troubleshoot issues, and like variety in your day.
Driveshaft Fabricator
- Employer: Mark Williams Enterprises
- Location: Louisville, CO (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.00 – $30.00/hour
Hands-on role fabricating and balancing race car driveshafts using welding, precision measuring tools, and fabrication equipment. Great for someone with metal fab or welding experience who enjoys detailed, high-performance automotive work.
Manufacturing Engineer (CNC & Process Improvement)
- Employer: Mark Williams Enterprises
- Location: Louisville, CO (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $85,000 – $115,000/year
Lead and improve CNC machining processes for high-performance driveline parts—programming, tooling, fixtures, and cycle-time reduction. Ideal if you have 2+ years in CNC/mfg engineering and like splitting time between CAD/CAM work and the shop floor.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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