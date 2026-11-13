Louisville’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with global media and local home-design brands both hiring. If you like mixing people skills with strategy or design, these are worth a look.

Employer: Gaia, Inc.

Gaia, Inc. Location: Louisville, CO (onsite in Boulder/Louisville office)

(onsite in Boulder/Louisville office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead Gaia’s German-language business across product, content, and marketing for their global streaming platform. Ideal if you’re a native German speaker with digital media and localization experience who wants to own strategy for German-speaking markets and work closely with product, creative, and customer teams.

Employer: Gaia, Inc.

Gaia, Inc. Location: Louisville, CO (onsite only)

(onsite only) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $90,000/year (commensurate with experience)

Run and scale multi-country paid campaigns across Google, Meta, and more, with a focus on France, Germany, and Spain. Great fit if you have 3–5+ years in global paid media, manage big budgets, and can work in French, German, and Spanish while owning performance and reporting.

Employer: Up Closets of Boulder (franchise)

(franchise) Location: Louisville, CO (in-home, local travel)

(in-home, local travel) Type: Commission-based, W2 employee

Commission-based, W2 employee Salary: $50,000 – $100,000/year (commission-based)

In-home sales and design role helping homeowners plan custom closets and storage spaces using design software. Good for someone with sales experience, a love of design, and a flexible schedule who wants earnings tied directly to performance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—roles like this tend to open up again.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.