💻 Louisville, CO IT Jobs: Multiple Sierra Space Roles $80K–$280K

Louisville’s tech scene is buzzing, and Sierra Space is a big part of it. If you’re into SAP, enterprise apps, or flight software, there are several solid roles open right now.

Employer: Sierra Space

Sierra Space Location: Louisville, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $83,830 – $115,287.25

Work on SAP S/4HANA and OpenText VIM to support a major migration and keep vendor invoices flowing smoothly. Great fit if you have 4+ years SAP, 2+ years VIM, know P2P, Vertex tax, and ABAP-based customizations, and like partnering with AP, Procurement, Tax, and Finance.

Employer: Sierra Space

Sierra Space Location: Louisville, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $208,126 – $286,192.75

Lead the full enterprise applications stack—SAP S/4HANA, Siemens Teamcenter/NX, MES—for a high‑stakes aerospace and defense environment. Ideal for a senior leader with deep SAP experience, 15+ years in enterprise apps, large-team leadership, and comfort with defense compliance and complex integrations.

Employer: Sierra Space

Sierra Space Location: Louisville, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $83,999 – $115,498.25

Entry-level role building flight software for space systems—perfect if you’re early in your career and want to code for real missions. You’ll write and test code, use Git, join code reviews, and grow under senior engineers; a CS-related degree, 0–2 years’ experience, and basic Python/C++ are key.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on teams, tech stack, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.