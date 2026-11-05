🏥 Louisville CO Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Louisville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you like direct patient care or behind-the-scenes clinic work. Here are several local roles that stand out this week.

Employer: Chinook Healthcare (Chinook Pharmacy)

Chinook Healthcare (Chinook Pharmacy) Location: Louisville, CO

Type: Full-time (35 hours/week, days only)

Pay: $19.00 – $26.00/hour

Independently owned pharmacy with Monday–Friday, 9:00–4:00 hours and no nights or weekends. Mix of retail, compounding, and long-term care; you’ll handle patient calls, data entry, med packs, and can grow into compounding, immunizations, and point-of-care testing. Includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more. Requires 1+ year pharmacy tech experience.

Employer: AdventHealth Medical Group

Location: Avista, Louisville, CO (100 Health Park Dr)

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: $144,089 – $153,035/year

Advanced practice role in pain management/PM&R, working across inpatient, operative, and outpatient settings. You’ll assess patients, manage chronic pain, order and interpret tests, and coordinate multidisciplinary care. Offers relocation assistance, comprehensive benefits from day one, retirement plans, CME support, and parental leave. Requires NP or PA, 2+ years in neurosurgery or PM&R, CO license, BLS, and DEA.

Employer: Peak Internal Medicine

Location: Louisville, CO

Type: Full-time (4.5 days/week)

Pay: $25.00 – $27.00/hour

Small, close-knit primary care office (10 staff) seeking a hands-on clinic administrator to oversee operations, scheduling, supplies, EHR (Epic), and patient communications. Schedule is Mon–Thu 7:45–4:45, Fri 7:45–12:15. Includes 401(k) with 3% match and 20 days PTO including major holidays. Needs 3+ years healthcare experience, strong communication, and comfort in a fast-paced clinic.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—local clinics often grow and remember strong applicants.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.