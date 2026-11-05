📣 Louisville, CO Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Louisville’s hiring scene is busy right now, especially in sales and marketing. If you’re into brands, storytelling, or direct customer sales, there’s a solid mix of options here.

Employer: Fjällräven

Fjällräven Location: Louisville, CO (in-office Mon–Thu, remote Friday)

(in-office Mon–Thu, remote Friday) Salary: $70,000 annually

Type: Full-time

Work on emails, social, ecommerce, and campaigns for a beloved outdoor brand. Great fit if you have 2+ years of copywriting, a strong portfolio, and love turning product features into clear, engaging stories.

Employer: Fjällräven (Fenix Outdoor)

Fjällräven (Fenix Outdoor) Location: Louisville, CO (hybrid – 4 days/week in office)

(hybrid – 4 days/week in office) Salary: $150,000–$190,000 annually

Type: Full-time

Lead integrated marketing across multiple outdoor brands in the Americas. You’ll own omnichannel strategy, manage budgets, and lead a cross-functional team—ideal for someone with 10+ years in brand/retail marketing and multi-brand leadership experience.

Employer: Biodesix, Inc.

Location: Louisville, CO (on-site HQ, some flexibility)

Salary: $150,000–$170,000 annually + bonus

Type: Full-time

Run omnichannel marketing communications for a lung diagnostics leader. You’ll guide strategy, content, events, and MarTech—best for someone with 10+ years B2B life sciences/MedTech marketing comms and strong team leadership skills.

Employer: Speedy Sparkle Car Wash

Location: Louisville, CO (in person)

Pay: From $17.00/hour + commission

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Front-line sales role selling wash packages and memberships in a fast-paced setting. Good for people with 1+ year sales and customer service, looking for commission, flexible schedules, paid training, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.