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Louisville
📣 Louisville, CO Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Louisville’s hiring scene is busy right now, especially in sales and marketing. If you’re into brands, storytelling, or direct customer sales, there’s a solid mix of options here.
Marketing Junior Copywriter
- Employer: Fjällräven
- Location: Louisville, CO (in-office Mon–Thu, remote Friday)
- Salary: $70,000 annually
- Type: Full-time
Work on emails, social, ecommerce, and campaigns for a beloved outdoor brand. Great fit if you have 2+ years of copywriting, a strong portfolio, and love turning product features into clear, engaging stories.
Director, Integrated Marketing
- Employer: Fjällräven (Fenix Outdoor)
- Location: Louisville, CO (hybrid – 4 days/week in office)
- Salary: $150,000–$190,000 annually
- Type: Full-time
Lead integrated marketing across multiple outdoor brands in the Americas. You’ll own omnichannel strategy, manage budgets, and lead a cross-functional team—ideal for someone with 10+ years in brand/retail marketing and multi-brand leadership experience.
Director – Marketing Communications
- Employer: Biodesix, Inc.
- Location: Louisville, CO (on-site HQ, some flexibility)
- Salary: $150,000–$170,000 annually + bonus
- Type: Full-time
Run omnichannel marketing communications for a lung diagnostics leader. You’ll guide strategy, content, events, and MarTech—best for someone with 10+ years B2B life sciences/MedTech marketing comms and strong team leadership skills.
Car Wash Sales Consultant – Base Pay Plus Commission
- Employer: Speedy Sparkle Car Wash
- Location: Louisville, CO (in person)
- Pay: From $17.00/hour + commission
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
Front-line sales role selling wash packages and memberships in a fast-paced setting. Good for people with 1+ year sales and customer service, looking for commission, flexible schedules, paid training, and growth opportunities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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