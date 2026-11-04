🔬 Louisville, CO Science Jobs with Multiple Openings $85K–$170K

Louisville’s science scene is small but mighty right now—food innovation and quantum tech are both hiring. If you’ve got a research background, these roles are worth a close look.

Employer: Danone

Danone Location: Louisville, CO (hybrid, ~3 days/week in office)

(hybrid, ~3 days/week in office) Salary: $85,000 – $100,000/year + bonus

Type: Full-time

Help shape the taste and feel of Danone’s shakes, kids, and yogurt products using consumer and sensory research. Great fit if you have a Master’s in Food/Sensory Science, Psychology, or similar and 4+ years’ experience turning data into product decisions.

Employer: Infleqtion

Infleqtion Location: Louisville, CO (on-site)

(on-site) Salary: $135,000 – $170,000/year

Type: Full-time

Work on atom-based inertial and gravitational sensors at a leading quantum tech company. Ideal for a PhD in atomic/optical/quantum physics with hands-on experience in atom interferometry or cold-atom systems, and an interest in turning lab physics into real-world instruments.

(Alternate posting of the same role also appears on Indeed.)

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume this week—Louisville doesn’t see roles like these every day.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.