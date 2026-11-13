Healthcare hiring is steady in Louisiana, MO, especially in long-term care. If you like close-knit teams and steady shifts, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Avenir at Maple Grove

Avenir at Maple Grove Location: Louisiana, MO

Type: Full-time, 2p–10p

Pay: $20.00 – $26.00 per hour

Work in a nursing home setting giving meds, taking vitals, and helping with basic resident care. Comes with sign-on bonus for FT, Daily Pay, health/dental/vision, and PTO; must be a CMT in Missouri.

Employer: Avenir at Maple Grove

Avenir at Maple Grove Location: Louisiana, MO

Type: Full-time, 6p–6a

Pay: Not listed

Night-shift LPN role in a nursing home, handling assessments, care plans, and emergencies for post-acute and long-term residents. Offers sign-on bonus for FT, Daily Pay, health/dental/vision, and PTO; requires MO LPN license and 1 year nursing home experience (preferred).

Employer: Avenir at Maple Grove

Avenir at Maple Grove Location: Louisiana, MO

Type: Full-time, 6a–6p or 6p–6a

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on CNA role helping residents with bathing, feeding, mobility, and daily care in a nursing home setting. Includes sign-on bonus for FT, Daily Pay, health/dental/vision, PTO, and is open to new CNA grads with a MO CNA license.

If one of these fits you, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you don’t miss the sign-on bonuses.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.