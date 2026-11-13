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🏥 Several Healthcare Roles in Louisiana, MO With Bonuses
Healthcare hiring is steady in Louisiana, MO, especially in long-term care. If you like close-knit teams and steady shifts, these openings are worth a look.
Certified Medication Technician (2p–10p)
- Employer: Avenir at Maple Grove
- Location: Louisiana, MO
- Type: Full-time, 2p–10p
- Pay: $20.00 – $26.00 per hour
Work in a nursing home setting giving meds, taking vitals, and helping with basic resident care. Comes with sign-on bonus for FT, Daily Pay, health/dental/vision, and PTO; must be a CMT in Missouri.
Licensed Practical Nurse / LPN (6p–6a)
- Employer: Avenir at Maple Grove
- Location: Louisiana, MO
- Type: Full-time, 6p–6a
- Pay: Not listed
Night-shift LPN role in a nursing home, handling assessments, care plans, and emergencies for post-acute and long-term residents. Offers sign-on bonus for FT, Daily Pay, health/dental/vision, and PTO; requires MO LPN license and 1 year nursing home experience (preferred).
Certified Nursing Assistant / CNA (6a–6p or 6p–6a)
- Employer: Avenir at Maple Grove
- Location: Louisiana, MO
- Type: Full-time, 6a–6p or 6p–6a
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on CNA role helping residents with bathing, feeding, mobility, and daily care in a nursing home setting. Includes sign-on bonus for FT, Daily Pay, health/dental/vision, PTO, and is open to new CNA grads with a MO CNA license.
If one of these fits you, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you don’t miss the sign-on bonuses.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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