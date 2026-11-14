🚧 Chalmette–Lower Algiers ferry still not running

The Chalmette–Lower Algiers ferry service is suspended after an overnight incident where a tugboat pushing barges struck the Thomas Jefferson ferry.

This is separate from the vessel collision that happened yesterday on the Mississippi River near the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

The ferry was damaged and must be inspected and repaired before it can run again. Repairs are expected to take several days, and there is no set date yet for service to restart.

If you usually ride this ferry, please use alternate routes and plan extra travel time.

For the latest updates on service: