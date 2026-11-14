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Plaquemines Parish
📢 November 12 Port Meeting recording now on PPG TV
2 days ago
📢 Watch the November 12 Port Meeting on PPG TV
The November 12, 2026 Port Meeting recording is now available to watch on PPG TV.
If you missed the meeting or want to review what was discussed, you can tune in to PPG TV and watch the full recording.
This is a good option if you follow parish port issues or couldn’t attend the meeting in person.
More Info: New Meeting Recording Available • Plaquemines Pari...
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