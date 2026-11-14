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Plaquemines Parish
📺 Nov. 13 ITEP Committee meeting now on PPG TV
2 days ago
📺 Watch the Nov. 13 ITEP Committee meeting on PPG TV
The 11-13-2026 ITEP Committee Meeting recording is now available to watch on PPG TV.
If you missed the meeting and want to see what was discussed or decided, you can tune in and watch the full recording on PPG TV at your convenience.
More Info: New Meeting Recording Available • Plaquemines Pari...
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