Fletcher to hold 10th Annual Chancellor’s Breakfast

Fletcher Technical Community College will hold its 10th Annual Chancellor’s Breakfast on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at the Schriever Campus – Workforce and Nursing Building, 1407 Hwy 311, Schriever, LA 70395, with tickets and event sponsorships now available for community members and partners. Guests can celebrate Fletcher’s recent work, connect with local partners, and hear updates from the Chancellor on the college’s progress and future plans. Purchase tickets or explore sponsorship opportunities here: https://tinyurl.com/yb9p23uu

This content is adapted from materials provided by Fletcher Technical Community College