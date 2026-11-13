Fletcher Technical Community College is hiring a full-time Welding Instructor in Thibodaux to teach hands-on welding, safe work practices, and technical skills for students entering the skilled trades. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED, at least 36 months of professional welding experience, and knowledge of various welding processes; prior teaching experience and a Certified Welding Inspector (CWI) credential are preferred. View and apply for the position at https://careers.lctcs.edu/jobs/495720/welding-instructor and learn about benefits and other careers at https://www.fletcher.edu/faculty-staff/human-resources/employment.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Fletcher Technical Community College